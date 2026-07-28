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Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition India Launch Teased: What You Need to Know

Oppo has collaborated with the K-pop music group Baby Monster to offer a limited edition gift box.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 14:30 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition India Launch Teased: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16’s new edition will go on sale via Flipkart and Amazon
  • Oppo Reno 16 was recently launched in India
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India earlier this month, accompanied by the Reno 16c model. Both smartphones are currently on sale in the country via various online and offline retail channels. Now, the smartphone maker has announced that Oppo is collaborating with a K-pop music group to launch the special edition Oppo Reno 16 series in India soon. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date. As part of the announcement, dedicated microsites for the special edition Reno 16 series have been made live on two e-commerce platforms. The limited edition model will retain the design and specifications of the standard model.

Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition to Launch Soon in India

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has confirmed that it is collaborating with the South Korea-based K-pop music group Baby Monster to launch the Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition in India soon. On top of this, the dedicated microsites for the special edition are now live in the country, confirming that it will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart.

oppo reno 16 series baby monster edition amazon inline Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster

Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster will ship with themed accessories
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Oppo

 

As per the microsite listed on Amazon, the Oppo Reno 16 Series x Baby Monster Edition will ship with a themed retail box that includes a smartphone, a themed protective case, cards with pictures of the group members, and other accessories. Moreover, the microsites reveal that the specifications and features of the special edition will be identical to the standard edition. The company will also not make any design changes.

For reference, the Oppo Reno 16 was launched in India on July 2 at a starting price of Rs. 61,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration arrived at Rs. 67,999. It features a 6.32-inch (1,216×2,640 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers 460 ppi pixel density and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

In India, the Oppo Reno 16 is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera. The Oppo Reno 16 packs a 6,700mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging.

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OPPO Reno 16c

OPPO Reno 16c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Baby Monster, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Baby Monster Edition India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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