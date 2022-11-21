Oppo Reno 9 series is set to debut in China on Thursday. This upcoming lineup will include the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. Oppo had revealed the storage and memory configuration options of these handsets ahead of launch. It was also confirmed that they will arrive in three different colours. Now, the company has revealed the camera details of the Oppo Reno 9 series. It has been confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony flagship sensor.

Oppo shared a post on Weibo on Monday revealing that the upcoming Oppo Reno 9 series will get a 50-megapixel Sony flagship sensor. It comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and offers improved night photography. Notably, only the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will get this image sensor. Furthermore, only the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will come with the OIS feature.

In addition, these Oppo smartphones will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. The company had already confirmed that the Oppo Reno 9 series will be equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). It is set to launch in China on November 24 at 2:30pm local time / 12:00pm IST.

Oppo has revealed the design of the Oppo Reno 9 series confirming that these smartphones will sport a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. They will also be offered in three different colour options. Furthermore, the regular Oppo Reno 9 will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and weigh about 174g. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro is confirmed to pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Both of these models will feature a 4,500mAh battery and have a thickness of 7.19mm.

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will include up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will get a 4,700mAh battery and have a thickness of 7.99mm.

