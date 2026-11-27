The withdrawal ban placed after the October attack, in which Binance lost $6.34 billion (roughly Rs. 58,918.6 crore) worth of cryptocurrencies, has been lifted by the exchange. According to reports from Binance on November 26, the restoration of withdrawals after the October security attack was now complete. A few networks are currently under maintenance or upgrade, according to the exchange, accounting for a very small portion of the withdrawal traffic. Users can visit the network status page of the asset that they wish to withdraw.

Exchange Completes 1:1 Asset Backing Verification for 198 Supported Tokens

The Binance platform distinguishes between deposits and withdrawals, and its earlier notices regarding recovery advised customers to review both the asset and the network that they intended to use. Its November 26 notice stated that delays can sometimes be caused by the network itself. The original schedule of Binance included several assets on 15 networks, such as Ether and the USDT and USDC stablecoins on the Ethereum network. During the suspension period, deposits were available.

According to Binance, the first category of tokens was prioritised on the basis of customer demand during the previous week. Security and stability tests were also performed before activating each token/network pairing. In its November 14 update, the crypto exchange announced the reopening of withdrawal services to 87 networks, including Cardano, Litecoin, and Avalanche, as well as other networks and tokens in the following week. This update marked the end of 25 days since the restart of withdrawal services.

As the lifting of the withdrawal restrictions approached, Binance announced that it had completed insuring the affected assets due to the hack. The company allocated over $6.34 billion (roughly Rs. 58,918.6 crore) of its own capital to buy back the affected crypto on open markets and through its over-the-counter (OTC) desks.

Binance tapped into its corporate treasury, which is part of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), and some of its futures insurance fund. Binance stated that it utilised the portion of the futures insurance fund beyond the amount needed based on its risk management protocol. It also promised to replenish the user protection fund to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,293 crore).

The reserve snapshot captured on November 12 at 00:00 UTC showed that 198 tokens were held by Binance. Binance stated that it created the cryptographic evidence on November 14 to ensure that its assets were fully collateralised 1:1. The exchange stated that it will take care of the few affected tokens that it does not support anymore through its delisting process.