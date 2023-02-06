Google Pixel 4 might not be obsolete this year as the phone may receive an additional software update, according to details of an update spotted by an expert. Recently, Google has been spotted pushing a new Android build on the Pixel 4 as a part of the company's Android Privacy Sandbox. The phones were launched in October 2019 and were believed to get their last software update in October last year. However, the handset could soon get an additional software update with recent security patches.

According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), a new experimental build has been spotted for the Google Pixel 4 that may revive the phone. This new update is based on Android 13 QPR1 as a part of Google's Android Privacy Sandbox program. The new build might also include the December 2022 security patches.

Meanwhile, the report states that the Google Pixel 4 XL doesn't have access to the Privacy Sandbox, which suggests that the update may not be available for the handset. The feature is currently in the experimental or testing phase. Also, it is not confirmed whether the company will be rolling out the update on Pixel 4 and 4 XL, or it will just be limited to the testing, and Google is yet to make an official announcement on this front.

Starting with the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, Google offers three years of Android updates and two years year of security patches for its flagship devices, unlike Samsung which offers four years of OS updates and an additional year of security patches. Google rolled out the update for Pixel devices running on Android 13 last November. The update brings the November 2022 security patch, along with several bug fixes including power consumption issues on Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a 5G.

Meanwhile, Google is recently rolled out the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 update to its compatible Pixel smartphones. Users who have registered their Pixel devices on the Android Beta for Pixel program can get access to the new update that has brought several bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and optimisations. The update also includes the monthly security patch update for January, according to the company.

