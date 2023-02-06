Technology News

Google Pixel 4 Could Get Additional Software Update Months After End of Support: Report

Google Pixel 4's last guaranteed update was rolled out last October.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2023 12:44 IST
Unlike the Pixel 4, Google's current generation Pixel smartphones get five years of updates

Highlights
  • A new build for the Pixel 4 was spotted on Android Privacy Sandbox
  • The new Pixel 4 update could bring the December 2022 security patches
  • The Pixel 4 update has not been confirmed by Google

Google Pixel 4 might not be obsolete this year as the phone may receive an additional software update, according to details of an update spotted by an expert. Recently, Google has been spotted pushing a new Android build on the Pixel 4 as a part of the company's Android Privacy Sandbox. The phones were launched in October 2019 and were believed to get their last software update in October last year. However, the handset could soon get an additional software update with recent security patches.

According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), a new experimental build has been spotted for the Google Pixel 4 that may revive the phone. This new update is based on Android 13 QPR1 as a part of Google's Android Privacy Sandbox program. The new build might also include the December 2022 security patches.

Meanwhile, the report states that the Google Pixel 4 XL doesn't have access to the Privacy Sandbox, which suggests that the update may not be available for the handset. The feature is currently in the experimental or testing phase. Also, it is not confirmed whether the company will be rolling out the update on Pixel 4 and 4 XL, or it will just be limited to the testing, and Google is yet to make an official announcement on this front.

Starting with the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, Google offers three years of Android updates and two years year of security patches for its flagship devices, unlike Samsung which offers four years of OS updates and an additional year of security patches. Google rolled out the update for Pixel devices running on Android 13 last November. The update brings the November 2022 security patch, along with several bug fixes including power consumption issues on Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a 5G.

Meanwhile, Google is recently rolled out the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 update to its compatible Pixel smartphones. Users who have registered their Pixel devices on the Android Beta for Pixel program can get access to the new update that has brought several bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and optimisations. The update also includes the monthly security patch update for January, according to the company.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Pixel 4, Google, Android
iPhone ‘Ultra’ in the Works, Said to Offer Better Features Than Pro Models: Mark Gurman
Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy Award, Dedicates Honour to India
