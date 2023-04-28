Google Pixel 7a is expected to make its official debut at Google I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel Fold. Ahead of the expected launch, multiple leaks have exposed almost every detail about the upcoming smartphone. Now, a well know tipster has shared an alleged image of Pixel 7a in a new colour option. The new render leak shows off the handset in a new shade. Past leaks have suggested blue, grey, and white colour options for the Pixel 7a. It is expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted the alleged render of Google Pixel 7a on Twitter. The leaked render shows the handset in an orange shade. This colour option looks quite identical to the coral colour we've seen in past Google handsets such as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 4. Previous leaks have also given us a look at the blue, grey, and white colourways.

The Google Pixel 7a is seen with dual rear cameras similar to the outgoing Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. A Google logo is also placed at the bottom. Further, power and volume buttons are seen arranged on the left spine.

Thanks to multiple tipsters, we've learned of the price details and specifications of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7 series smartphone is expected to be unveiled during Google's I/O 2023 event on May 10 alongside the Pixel Fold. It could go on sale in global markets in the third quarter. The handset is said to be priced between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

The Pixel 7a is tipped to come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 7a is expected to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Further, there could be a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 7a is expected to carry a 4,400mAh battery with 20W wired charging support.

