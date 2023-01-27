Google Pixel Tablet is still under wraps, however, the rumours and speculations about the tablet keep making their way to the internet. While the device was announced by Google at its Made By Google event in October 2022, no further details have been shared by the company yet. However, images of the purported Pixel Tablet and a few key details have leaked on the internet suggesting that there will only be one model of the Android tablet. A popular tipster has leaked the key details along with a sneak peek into the upcoming tablet's design.

As shared by software developer Kuba Wojciechowski, Google was initially working on a Pixel Tablet "tangor" (T6) with a first-generation Tensor chip and a “tangorpro” powered by Tensor G2 chipset. However, the company has reportedly cancelled the standard Pixel Tablet in favour of the Tensor G2-powered "tangorpro" (T6P). Not only this, but he also has tipped some of the key specifications and images of the purported Pixel tablet.

In another tweet, Wojciechowski shared that the "tangorpro" will have 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of Kioxia UFS storage as well as an FPC side fingerprint reader. Additionally, the device is tipped to come with a 2560x1600 CSoT "ppa957db2d" display with an RT4539 LED driver. He explained that the RT4539 is a 6-channel LED driver used for driving the backlight layer on LCDs. This implies that the Pixel Tablet could have an LCD display.

Further, the Pixel tablet is also speculated to feature two docks with one of them having a speaker and the other supporting charging by default. As this is the Pro model, the Pixel Tablet could end up being priced higher than your regular Android tablet.

Meanwhile, Google has also been spotted working on a new smart home device with its custom Fuchsia OS out-of-the-box. The company is said to be bringing an upcoming device with its in-house operating system; however, the name of the device is not known. The report suggests that Fuchsia developers have submitted a document explaining an upcoming project. It says that Fuchsia will gain support for JavaScript development to make it easier to manage and control a device.

