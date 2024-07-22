Google Pixel 9 series is scheduled to launch globally and in India on August 13. Previous reports have indicated that with its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, Google could bring satellite SOS service with features similar to Apple. A teardown of the latest Android 15 beta update now reportedly suggests that the technology conglomerate may offer up to two years of free Pixel satellite SOS for Pixel devices, matching the free service period offered by Apple.

Free Pixel Satellite SOS Service

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, carried out a teardown of the latest Android 15 Beta 4 update which was released last week. Strings discovered in the update's code suggest Google may include an emergency satellite connectivity feature dubbed “Pixel Satellite SOS”.

The feature reportedly carries a footer suggesting that when a user connects with emergency services via satellite, their information, including name, email, phone number, location, emergency contact and device details, are shared with “emergency services and satellite service providers”.

Furthermore, the discovered strings also suggest Google may offer Pixel Satellite SOS for free for a period of two years. Another text included in the footer reportedly says, “Satellite SOS is included at no charge for {two} years”. This duration matches the two years of Emergency SOS via Satellite service provided by Apple to users of iPhone 14 and later models.

In a separate discovery, it is suggested that Pixel devices may be updated to support satellite SOS. Since the Google Pixel 9 series is expected to run on Android 15 out of the box, older Pixel models are speculated to receive an update supporting emergency satellite-based communication.

The presence of this feature was first tipped in March by tipster Mishaal Rahman. An update to the Adaptive Connectivity Services app is speculated to have introduced a Satellite SOS* settings page under the Safety & emergency tab. It is tipped to include information regarding how it works, customisation for the information shared with emergency service providers and even a link to purchase Garmin Search & Rescue insurance.