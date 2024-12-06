Google has rolled out the December Pixel Feature Drop update for compatible Pixel devices. Apart from including the latest security patch, the update introduces new ways of using Gemini — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM). The new features include getting more personalised responses, accessing more apps and services, and taking advantage of smarter replies when using Call Screen. The Pixel Feature Drop also brings major upgrades to the Pixel Screenshots app, in addition to more features on Pixel Studio, Gboard, and other system improvements.

Google's December Pixel Drop: AI Upgrades

In a blog post, Google highlighted the new features arriving exclusively on Pixel devices as part of the December Pixel Drop. It includes a bunch of AI upgrades, especially related to Gemini. Users can now ask the AI assistant to save information such as their preferences or details about their lives, and Gemini will leverage it to provide more helpful and tailored responses. The company emphasises that control over the information remains with the users and they can choose to view, edit or delete any information that has been saved.

Gemini also gets support for the native call and message apps, enabling it to call personal contacts or businesses, as well as draft and send messages. It also accepts additional commands, such as setting alarms and tweaking the device settings. Users can command the AI assistant to play songs courtesy of the new Spotify extension, and it will soon be able to control smart home devices connected with the Google account.

When using Call Screen, Gemini Nano will provide more contextual easy-to-tap replies, enabling users to decide whether to accept the call or ask more follow-up questions via simple text-based prompts. Another addition to the Call Screen feature allows them to get a live transcript of the conversations happening between the caller and the AI agent.

Other Additions

The Pixel Screenshots app is being upgraded with several new features. When using Circle to Search, Pixel users can save the desired result in the app. It also gets automatic categorisation capabilities and brings new search filters. Further, users can add tickets or credit cards that they've taken screenshots of to the Wallet app.

While searching in apps, Gboard will provide movie, music, product and other text suggestions based on information gathered in screenshots. Additionally, stickers created using Pixel Studio will be available on Gboard.

Google's latest update also introduces accessibility enhancements with the new Simple View feature which is claimed to increase the font size and touch sensitivity. Further, the Now Playing history will display the album art for each track. The Recorder app gets “Clear Voice” functionality which can suppress the background noise and highlight the human voice. Google says Pixel users can also now share Ultra HDR photos to their Instagram feed.

It rolls out the Identity Check feature in beta for Pixel which requires biometric authentication before making changes to sensitive device settings outside trusted places. The Expressive Captions feature, which was previously exclusive to Pixel devices, has been rolled out for other Android smartphones too.