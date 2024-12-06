Honor Working on Extendable Mobile Display Technology, Patent Shows
Honor Working on Extendable Mobile Display Technology, Patent Shows
Honor could use its newly patented technology to launch a smartphone or tablet with a screen that can "extend" to form a larger display when needed.
Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2024 12:22 IST
Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Honor
Figures from the patent document show the device (left) and its inner components
Highlights
Honor has been granted a patent for an extendable display
The firm describes a way to provide better support to the display
Honor could also equip its upcoming devices with an extendable screen
Advertisement
Honor is working on a new display technology that could be used on the company's upcoming smartphones or tablets, according to details that have surfaced in a recently published patent. The Chinese firm has described a screen with one fixed panel and another that moves with the help of a linear motor. The technology could allow Honor to introduce a new smartphone or tablet with a compact or portable design that could "extend" to provide a larger display when required.
Honor's Extendable Display Technology Features a Linear Motor
Details of Honor's new extendable display technology are revealed in patent CN118582642A that was published on Tuesday and spotted by ITHome on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) portal. The company says that the display described in the patent attempts to solve some of the challenges related to flexible screens.
Honor's improved display supports while retracted (left) and extended Photo Credit: CNIPA/ Honor
According to Honor, the existing structures used in devices with flexible displays currently do not offer enough support. The company describes the use of a new support structure that contains several support units that are connected to each other in a sequence.
These supporting structures are used to connect two display panels, one that remains fixed, while the other can be moved using a linear motor. In order to move the panel in a straight line, the device is shown to be equipped with an "elastic beam structure" that can be bent to provide more support to the screen, according to the patent document.
Various figures in the document illustrate how the display technology would work. The supporting structures can be extended and retracted in order to expand and shrink the size of the display, respectively. This process is helped along by the linear motor seen in the company's images.
While the appearance of technology described in a patent document is not a guarantee that it will make its way to a consumer electronics device, such a device could offer several benefits. For starters it could allow customers to access a much larger screen on demand, while carrying a much more portable device.
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
More