Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Time Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour

Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Time Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour

Google appears to have made a few changes to the font and spacing of the clock in the status bar.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2025 14:11 IST
Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Time Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour

The changes were reported on a Pixel 9 running the Android 16 Beta 4 update

Advertisement

Google released the Android 16 Beta 4 update last Thursday and while the changelog suggested that it only had fixes for several bugs on Pixel, it allegedly makes some modifications to the user interface (UI) too. According to a report, the update modifies the font for the clock on the Pixel's status bar. Although the overall appearance remains identical, slight changes to the spacing and the font are reported. Additionally, Pixel users are also said to get access to a handful of new colours for the always-on display (AOD) clocks.

Android 16 Beta 4 Changes on Pixel

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Android 16 Beta 4 update on the Pixel 9 is said to bring tweaks to the status bar's clock which appears in the top-left corner of the screen. The font is slightly changed with wider spacing reported between numbers 1 and 2. However, the number 0 was reported being narrower than in the font observed in the previous beta running on the same handset.

Further, the font also appears to be a hair taller. While the font for the clock has been tweaked, Google doesn't appear to have made any changes to the font or spacing for the battery which is placed at the top-right corner of the screen. No changes are reported in any other status bar icons either.

Alongside the aforementioned changes to the font, the Android 16 Beta 4 update is also reported to include a handful of new colours for the AOD clocks. While the thin outlines around all the clocks were previously white, they are said to now use Dynamic Colour for both the full screen and the top-left corner versions.

It remains to be seen whether these subtle changes will be carried over to the public release. Android 16 reached platform stability in March, allowing developers to integrate new features with their applications. The successor to Android 15 is speculated to be released in June 2025. As per Google, it plans a major SDK release in Q2 2025 with behaviour changes, APIs, and features, while a minor release with API changes and features is on the cards for a Q4 2025 launch.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16 Beta 4, Android 16 Beta 4 features, Android 16 Beta 4 update, Google, Android 16, Google Pixel 9
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Mints Profits to Trade at $87,300, Altcoins Show Mixed Movements 

Related Stories

Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Time Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Come With AI-Powered Essential Space Feature
  2. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Amazfit Active 2 India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Confirmed
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Date, Design, Colour Options Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Progressing as per Schedule: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch Move With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Could Enter Mass Production in May, Tri-Fold Phone May Debut Later
  3. Android 16 Beta 4 Update Reportedly Modifies Time Font on Pixel Phones; AOD Clocks Get Dynamic Colour
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Mints Profits to Trade at $87,300, Altcoins Show Mixed Movements 
  5. OpenAI’s o3 AI Model Falls Short of Benchmark Claims in FrontierMath Test
  6. Asus Chromebook CX14 and CX15 With Intel Celeron Processor Announced Alongside Chromebook Plus Models
  7. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Revives Plan to Visit India After Talking With PM Narendra Modi
  9. Oppo K13 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Said to Have Extended Green Line Free Screen Replacement for Select Galaxy Models Till September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »