Google on Friday rolled out the Android 16 Beta 2.1 update to developers and beta testers. Initially available on select Google Pixel devices, it is the latest testing version of Google's smartphone operating system and builds upon the release of the Android 16 Beta 2 which was introduced earlier this month. Unlike the previous update which brought hybrid auto-exposure mode, UltraHDR HEIC photos, and other new privacy features, Android 16 Beta 2.1 is considered a minor rollout and does not contain any notable new additions. However, the update does bring fixes for crucial issues which impacted the device performance, including connectivity, system stability, and performance.

Meanwhile, the company is speculated to release Android 16's stable version to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in the second quarter of 2025.

According to Google, the Android 16 Beta 2.1 brings fixes for several issues impacting Google Pixel devices which were reported by users following the previous updates. It arrives with the build number BP22.250124.010 and rectifies a problem which stopped the handset from entering the Doze mode, a power-saving feature with which the system attempts to conserve battery by restricting apps' access to network and CPU-intensive services.

Another issue reported on Google's Issue Tracker caused choppy animations while configuring live wallpapers. It has been fixed. As per the changelog, the update also fixes random and unexpected reboot on devices. It also contains rectifications for problems related to system stability, connectivity, and performance, as per Google.

According to previous reports, Android 16 is speculated to be moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3. It is also likely to be made available as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel devices, which are usually the first in the market to get the latest Android updates, on the same day.

Notably, AOSP is a source code repository which contains the core of the Android OS. Following its availability on this platform, developers can create custom variants of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.