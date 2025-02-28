Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Beta 2.1 Rolling Out With Fix for Unexpected Reboot, System Stability Improvements

Android 16 Beta 2.1 Rolling Out With Fix for Unexpected Reboot, System Stability Improvements

The update brings fixes for problems related to device's system stability, connectivity, and performance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 12:51 IST
Android 16 Beta 2.1 Rolling Out With Fix for Unexpected Reboot, System Stability Improvements

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 9 series and other Google handsets will be the first to receive Android 16

Highlights
  • Android 16 Beta 2.1 is said to resolve a Doze mode issue
  • It also addresses random and unexpected device reboots
  • The stable Android 16 is expected to be released in Q2 2025
Advertisement

Google on Friday rolled out the Android 16 Beta 2.1 update to developers and beta testers. Initially available on select Google Pixel devices, it is the latest testing version of Google's smartphone operating system and builds upon the release of the Android 16 Beta 2 which was introduced earlier this month. Unlike the previous update which brought hybrid auto-exposure mode, UltraHDR HEIC photos, and other new privacy features, Android 16 Beta 2.1 is considered a minor rollout and does not contain any notable new additions. However, the update does bring fixes for crucial issues which impacted the device performance, including connectivity, system stability, and performance.

Meanwhile, the company is speculated to release Android 16's stable version to eligible Google Pixel smartphones in the second quarter of 2025.

Android 16 Beta 2.1 Update: What's New

According to Google, the Android 16 Beta 2.1 brings fixes for several issues impacting Google Pixel devices which were reported by users following the previous updates. It arrives with the build number BP22.250124.010 and rectifies a problem which stopped the handset from entering the Doze mode, a power-saving feature with which the system attempts to conserve battery by restricting apps' access to network and CPU-intensive services.

Another issue reported on Google's Issue Tracker caused choppy animations while configuring live wallpapers. It has been fixed. As per the changelog, the update also fixes random and unexpected reboot on devices. It also contains rectifications for problems related to system stability, connectivity, and performance, as per Google.

Android 16 Release Date

According to previous reports, Android 16 is speculated to be moved to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on June 3. It is also likely to be made available as an over-the-air (OTA) update for Google Pixel devices, which are usually the first in the market to get the latest Android updates, on the same day.

Notably, AOSP is a source code repository which contains the core of the Android OS. Following its availability on this platform, developers can create custom variants of the OS catering to their respective devices and port it for the release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16, Android 16 Beta 2.1, Android 16 Beta 2.1 Update, Android 16 Beta 2.1 Features, Google, Google Pixel
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor Launched
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gets New Trailer, Pokémon Champions Announced for Nintendo Switch and Mobile

Related Stories

Android 16 Beta 2.1 Rolling Out With Fix for Unexpected Reboot, System Stability Improvements
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  4. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  5. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  8. Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to 3.1K DisplayÂ Launched
  9. Alibaba Releases New Open-Source Suite of AI Video Generation Models
  10. iPhone 16e Battery Capacity Reportedly Larger Than iPhone 16 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Showcases Zero Series Mini as Its First Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Market Remains Sluggish
  3. Canada Regulator to Impose Fee on Google For Online News Law's Operating Costs
  4. OpenAI Introduces GPT-4.5 AI Model in Research Preview, Its ‘Best Model for Chat Yet’
  5. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  6. Android 16 Beta 2.1 Rolling Out With Fix for Unexpected Reboot, System Stability Improvements
  7. China's Baidu Said to Launch Upgraded AI Ernie Model in Mid-March
  8. Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Processor Launched
  9. Tencent Releases New AI Model, Says Replies Faster Than DeepSeek-R1
  10. Apple Explains iPhone 16e MagSafe Removal, Says Target Audience Prefers Wired Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »