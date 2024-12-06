Technology News
Redmi Note 14 5G to Be Available on Amazon; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Redmi Note 14 5G is expected to run in India on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 10:48 IST
Redmi Note 14 5G to Be Available on Amazon; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 5G (pictured) was launched in China in September

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 5G could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC in India
  • The phone will carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera
  • The Redmi Note 14 5G will be available in at least two colourways
Redmi Note 14 5G will launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro on December 9. The lineup was unveiled in China in September with up to IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Indian variants of the smartphones are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. Ahead of the India launch, the Amazon availability of the base Redmi Note 14 5G has been confirmed alongside key features and colour options.

Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Availability in India

An Amazon India microsite for the Redmi Note 14 5G suggests that the phone will be eventually available for purchase in India via the e-commerce site. The listing reveals that the phone will have a similar design as the Chinese version and will be available in at least two colourways — black and white, both with marbled patterns. In China, the handset is offered in a third blue shade.

Redmi Note 14 5G India Variant Features

The Amazon listing, as well as the Xiaomi India microsite for the Redmi Note 14 5G reveals that the Indian variant of the phone will carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The Chinese variant has a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in the camera department. The Indian version could get similar camera features.

In India, the Redmi Note 14 5G is teased to have a bright display and come with advanced privacy features alongside an AI assistant called AiMi. The Chinese model sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. 

Similar to its Chinese counterpart, the Redmi Note 14 5G India variant could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. It will likely come with an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance. The phone may pack a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and is expected to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

An earlier leak claimed that the Redmi Note 14 5G could launch in India priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are said to be priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
WhatsApp Introduces New Typing Indicators for Real-Time Engagement in Chats

