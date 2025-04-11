Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch

The update brings a fix which improves the camera stability when zooming in or out in certain conditions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 17:57 IST
Google Pixel Phones Receiving April 2025 Update With Bug Fixes, Latest Security Patch

The April 2025 update is available via OTA on the Pixel 9 and older models

Highlights
  • The update fixes display, UI and camera issues on Pixel devices
  • 2 high-severity CVEs in Broadcom and Modem drivers are fixed
  • It is rolled out for devices from Pixel 6 series to Pixel 9 lineup
Google on Thursday rolled out the April 2025 update for Pixel devices. It arrives as an over-the-air (OTA) update for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older devices running Android 15. Google says it brings fixes for issues related to the biometric authentication, camera, and user interface. Further, the April 2025 update also includes a security patch which fixes three vulnerabilities in the software whose severity ranges from high to critical.

Google Pixel Update

On a support page, a Google community manager detailed the features of the Pixel update for April 2025 with the build numbers BP1A.250405.007, BP1A.250405.007.B1, and BD4A.250405.003 for global models. Meanwhile, Pixel devices tied to Taiwan+EMEA, Verizon, and Deutsche Telekom have slightly different identifiers. The following devices are eligible to receive it:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series
  3. Google Pixel Tablet
  4. Google Pixel Fold
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series

As per the changelog, the patch fixes a problem which affected fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions. This issue was reported on smartphones from the Pixel 6 series to the flagship Pixel 9 models. It includes a fix which improves the camera stability when zooming in or out in certain conditions.

Another fix part of the update is for the display and graphics. On the aforementioned models, a screen brightness flickering issue when consuming content on OTT streaming apps under certain conditions has been patched. Google says users also reported two problems with the user interface on Pixel devices. One caused overlapping views on the lock screen weather clock, while another affected the Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching between users under certain conditions. The April 2025 update fixes both of these.

pixel april update Pixel Update

Google Pixel Update for April 2025 is now live

Apart from bug fixes, the changelog states that the update bundles a security patch for three common vulnerability and exposure (CVE). The highest in severity, mentioned as “critical”, is listed with the identifier CVE-2025-26415 and discovered in the Google assistant subcomponent. Meanwhile, CVE-2024-56190 and CVE-2024-56189 were spotted in the Broadcom WLAN driver and Modem subcomponents, respectively, with their severity being “high”.

Pixel update, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Google Pixel 9, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
OpenAI Upgrades Memory in ChatGPT, Can Reference to Users’ Previous Chats
Google XR Glasses Prototype With Real Time Translation, 'Memory' Features Showcased at TED 2025

