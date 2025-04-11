Google on Thursday rolled out the April 2025 update for Pixel devices. It arrives as an over-the-air (OTA) update for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older devices running Android 15. Google says it brings fixes for issues related to the biometric authentication, camera, and user interface. Further, the April 2025 update also includes a security patch which fixes three vulnerabilities in the software whose severity ranges from high to critical.

On a support page, a Google community manager detailed the features of the Pixel update for April 2025 with the build numbers BP1A.250405.007, BP1A.250405.007.B1, and BD4A.250405.003 for global models. Meanwhile, Pixel devices tied to Taiwan+EMEA, Verizon, and Deutsche Telekom have slightly different identifiers. The following devices are eligible to receive it:

Google Pixel 9 Series Google Pixel 8 Series Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Series Google Pixel 6 Series

As per the changelog, the patch fixes a problem which affected fingerprint recognition and response under certain conditions. This issue was reported on smartphones from the Pixel 6 series to the flagship Pixel 9 models. It includes a fix which improves the camera stability when zooming in or out in certain conditions.

Another fix part of the update is for the display and graphics. On the aforementioned models, a screen brightness flickering issue when consuming content on OTT streaming apps under certain conditions has been patched. Google says users also reported two problems with the user interface on Pixel devices. One caused overlapping views on the lock screen weather clock, while another affected the Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching between users under certain conditions. The April 2025 update fixes both of these.

Apart from bug fixes, the changelog states that the update bundles a security patch for three common vulnerability and exposure (CVE). The highest in severity, mentioned as “critical”, is listed with the identifier CVE-2025-26415 and discovered in the Google assistant subcomponent. Meanwhile, CVE-2024-56190 and CVE-2024-56189 were spotted in the Broadcom WLAN driver and Modem subcomponents, respectively, with their severity being “high”.