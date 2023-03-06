Technology News
  Poco F5 5G Surfaces on FCC Certification Website; Tipped to Launch in Three Variants: Report

Poco F5 5G Surfaces on FCC Certification Website; Tipped to Launch in Three Variants: Report

Poco F5 5G is tipped to feature up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 12:07 IST
Poco F5 5G Surfaces on FCC Certification Website; Tipped to Launch in Three Variants: Report

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco F5 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco F4 (pictured)

  • Poco F5 5G bears model number 23049PCD8G on the FCC website
  • The phone was previously spotted on the IMEI and BIS websites
  • The Poco F5 5G is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Poco F5 5G, the company's purported F-series smartphone, could be launched in global markets soon. The phone will succeed the Poco F4 launched by the Chinese smartphone maker last year. While there's no information about its launch, the device has recently appeared on the FCC certification website hinting at an upcoming launch. The listing has also revealed some of the key details of the handset. The phone is tipped to make its debut in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

According to a Gizmochina report, the global version of the Poco F5 recently appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authority website with model number 23049PCD8G. The listing hints at its imminent launch while revealing some of the key details of the phone. These include the handset's storage options, software version, and the connectivity options. The Poco F5 is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The listing also reveals that the phone would run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box whereas, the connectivity options are listed to include dual SIM network support with 5G (n1 / n5 / n7 / n38 / n41 / n77 / n78), NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an IR blaster.

A Poco device with the “POCO F5” moniker previously appeared on IMEI database with model number 23049PCD8G. Additionally, its Indian variant with model number 23049PCD8I was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in February, according to the report.

Earlier this year, it was reported that production of the smartphone has already begun in some markets. As per the report, the serial production of the upcoming Poco F5 5G has already been started in European and Eurasian countries suggesting the Poco F5 could launch in various markets in the coming months.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Poco F5 5G, Poco F5 5G Specifications, Poco
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
