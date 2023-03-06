Technology News
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch, 15-Inch Launch Timeline Tipped; New iMac, Mac Pro With Apple Silicon in the Works

The new 13-inch MacBook Air could get Apple's new M3 chip.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2023 11:55 IST
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch, 15-Inch Launch Timeline Tipped; New iMac, Mac Pro With Apple Silicon in the Works

Photo Credit: Apple

A bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could launch soon.

Highlights
  • The iMac could get a refresh after nearly two years.
  • Apple is rumoured to launch three new Mac devices by summer 2023.
  • The new M3 chip could be unveiled at WWDC 2023.

Apple might soon launch a new MacBook Air. The company was rumoured to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M2 chip in Spring 2023. Now, a new report claims that the company will launch three new Macs between late spring and summer this year. Apple is also tipped to launch a new iMac, which has not received a hardware upgrade for nearly two years. According to the leaked details, the new iMac models have the codenames J433 and J434.

The report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims that these new iMacs are in the late stage of development but are not expected to go into mass production for at least three months. This means that the new iMac models are unlikely to ship until the second half of 2023.

Gurman also revealed some details about the three upcoming Macs, one of which is a bigger MacBook Air. The 15-inch MacBook Air is codenamed J515, which will launch alongside a new 13-inch MacBook Air codenamed J513. While the 15-inch MacBook Air is said to get the new M2 chip, the updates on the new 13-inch MacBook Air remain unknown. Apple launched the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Air (Review) in October last year with a new design and improved hardware.

There is also a new Mac Pro in the works, which is codenamed J180. The upcoming 2023 MacBook Pro will be the first in its series to get Apple's in-house M-series silicon. Gurman claims that the new Mac Pro will feature the upcoming Apple M2 Ultra SoC, which will have 24 CPU cores and 76 GPU cores.

The report also revealed that the M3 chip could be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which could be hosted in June. The M3 chip is said to be Apple's first silicon to be based on a 3nm process and is said to bring a major boost to performance and power efficiency. Gurman speculated the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Air featuring the new M3 chip. “If Apple were to stick to last year's schedule, an M3 chip alongside a new MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 would make sense. The company could then follow up with the M3 iMac later in the year and M3 Pro and M3 Max-based MacBook Pros in 2024,” the report added.

The M3 chip is also said to feature in the rumoured iPad Pro with an OLED display, which is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2024. Apple is also said to launch its first MacBook model with an OLED display and touch support in 2025.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple MacBook, Apple MacBook Air, IMac, Mac Pro
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations.
