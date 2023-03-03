Technology News
Xiaomi's MIUI 14 upgrade brings bigger folders, newer widgets, and tabular icons.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 March 2023 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, and Poco M5 among other smartphones to get MIUI 14 update by June

  • MIUI 14 is Xiaomi’s custom skin based on Android 13
  • All Poco devices will get the update by September this year
  • Xiaomi earlier released list of Xiaomi, Redmi phones for MIUI 14 upgrade

Poco X5 Pro 5G, launched in February 2023, is getting the Android 13 upgrade this month with MIUI 14 on top. A few days back, Xiaomi announced global launch of the Android 13-based MIUI 14 upgrade at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. While it included the names of major Xiaomi and Redmi devices will be rolling out the update in India, Poco has released its list for smartphones to get MIUI 14 upgrade based on Android 13 recently. The Poco X5 Pro 5G, priced at Rs. 20,999 in India, will be getting the upgrade in Q1 2023, while other Poco devices will receive this software revamp throughout the year, as mentioned in Poco's roadmap.

Xiaomi announced the global rollout of its MIUI 14 skin based on Android 13 at the MWC 2023, followed by release of the complete roadmap for Xiaomi and Redmi devices in India that will receive the upgrade. Now, according to a report in MySmartPrice, Poco has also shared its plan for the MIUI 14 rollout on the Xiaomi sub-brand's smartphones in India.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G, launched in India in February 2023, will be the first Poco device to get the MIUI 14 skin. As part of its MIUI 14 upgrade, Xiaomi has redesigned its home screen. Bigger folders, newer widgets, and tabular icons have been introduced as part of this revamp.

The company's MIUI 14 upgrade brings a new feature that automatically compresses lesser-used apps. This would make the storage and battery consumption of the upgraded device more efficient, and in-turn make Xiaomi's custom Android-based operating system (OS) smoother, according to the report. In addition, the MIUI 14 update will enable users to switch-off the notifications pertaining to the apps they do not use regularly.

Meanwhile, in the second quarter of this year, between April and June, Poco F3 GT, the Poco X3 Pro, the Poco M5, the Poco M4 5G, and the Poco C55 are scheduled to get the MIUI 14 revamp.

Later between July and September — the Poco M4 Pro, the Poco X4 Pro 5G, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G — will also receive the software update.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

