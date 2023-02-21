Poco C55 was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest C-series smartphone to debut in the country. The affordable smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style camera notch. The Poco C55 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset offers 4G connectivity, runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Poco C55 price in India

Poco C55 price in India is set at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The smartphone is sold in Cool Blue, Forest Green, and Power Black colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the company's website starting on February 28.

The company has also announced that the Poco C55 will be available at a special "first day" price of Rs. 8,499 for the base model and Rs. 9,999 for the higher storage configuration — these prices are inclusive of offers for HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, and ICICI Bank customers.

Poco C55 specifications

The newly launched Poco C55 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on MIUI 13. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1,650 pixels) LCD screen with up to 534 nits of peak brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

For photos and videos, the Poco C55 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens along with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also features a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Poco C55 has up to 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot. It features sensors such as an accelerometer, a virtual proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone also features an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

