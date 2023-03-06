After several leaks and rumours, Motorola's Edge 40 Pro was expected to be announced at the recently held Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, but the handset did not make an appearance at the Barcelona event. The phone, when announced, will be the successor to the Edge 30 Pro, which was launched in India in February 2022. The upcoming phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto X40 available in China. While it did not show up at the MWC 2023, a fresh set of renders for the handset have now surfaced online, hinting at an imminent launch.

The latest renders come from tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). In a series of tweets, Blass revealed crystal clear renders of the upcoming smartphone. Going by those tweets, it appears that the device will be available in two finishes — blue and black. Its design is drastically different from the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which was launched in India more than a year ago. It now appears thinner and looks more in line with the recently launched premium Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and the Edge 30 Ultra smartphones.

The leaked renders also showcase a video, revealing some display-related details. The phone appears to have a display with a variable screen refresh rate and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. Another image shows the phone being dipped in water hinting at a proper IP rating. While the older model came with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, which seems good for splashes, the leaked render shows the phone completely immersed in water, hinting at an IP67 or higher rating instead.

At the back, there appears to be three cameras, one of which will have a 50-megapixel sensor, going by the initials on the camera module in the render. There's also a dual speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. Unlike the previous model, the renders also reveal a curved edge display, which is a new addition when compared to the older Edge 30 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, according to a previous leak, is expected to arrive in a single variant globally. This would have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is expected to be priced at EUR 850 (roughly Rs. 75,000).

Previous leaks have hinted that the phone will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved edge AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is also expected to pack in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The rear primary camera, just like the previous model, is expected to feature optical image stabilisation (OIS) with a 50-megapixel sensor. The selfie camera is expected to have a 60-megapixel sensor. The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with 125W wired charging support. Previous leaks have also hinted at 15W wireless charging capability, which was not available on the Edge 30 Pro.

