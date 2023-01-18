Technology News

Poco F5 5G Said to Enter Production in European and Eurasian Countries, May Launch Soon

Poco F5 5G is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F5 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco F4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F5 5G has also received a TUV Rheinland certification
  • The phone was previously spotted on the EEC certification site
  • Poco F5 may launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi K60

Poco is reportedly planning to expand its F series lineup with Poco F5 5G 5G, which is expected to succeed the Poco F4 that made its debut in 2022. While there's no official information from the brand, the handset's expected features and specifications have been spotted online. The phone previously appeared on multiple certification sites. Now, a popular tipster has claimed that production of the smartphone has already begun in some markets.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) revealed via Twitter that the serial production of the upcoming Poco F5 5G has already been started in European and Eurasian countries. This suggests that the phone could launch in various markets in the coming months. He also said that the upcoming smartphone from Poco has also received TUV Rheinland certification.

The Poco F5 5G was previously spotted on the EEC certification site with the model number 23013PC75G. The phone is said to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 that was launched in China in December last year. The phone was tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone's Chinese, Indian, and global variants were also reportedly spotted on the IMEI website with the model numbers 23013RK75C, 23013PC75I, and 23013PC75G, respectively.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently hinted at the Redmi K60 series' imminent launch in India and its expected price at a launch event for the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones. During the event, the company revealed that the Redmi K60 series, as well as other premium Xiaomi smartphones, will be priced above Rs 30,000 in India. The Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E were launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

The Redmi K60 features a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary lens. Also, it carries a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G RAM, Storage Configuration Revealed, Three Colour Options Tipped: Report
