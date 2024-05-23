Poco F6 5G was launched in India on Thursday (May 23). The latest Poco F series phone comes with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It is the first phone in India to be powered by this 4nm octa-core chipset. The handset boasts an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The Poco F6 5G's design and internals are identical to the China-exclusive Redmi Turbo 3.

Poco F6 5G price in India, availability

Price of Poco F6 5G starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 31,999, and 33,999, respectively. It is available in Black and Titanium colourways and will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 29.

With bank offers and exchange discounts, customers can grab the Poco F6 5G at a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions can be purchased for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Poco F6 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Poco F6 5G runs on Android 14 based HyperOS interface. Poco is promising three major Android updates and four years of security patches for the phone. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 446 ppi pixel density. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1. It is touted to deliver 2,400 nits peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM.

You get a dual rear camera unit on the Poco F6 5G, led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and f/1.59 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel OV20B front camera. The new phone includes Poco's Iceloop cooling technology for thermal management.

The Poco F6 5G carries up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, and proximity sensor.

Poco F6 5G comes with hybrid dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res certification. It has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. For authentication, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Poco F6 5G with support for 90W fast charging. The brand has bundled a 120W adapter on the box. It measures 160x74.4x7.8mm and weighs 179 grams.

The specifications and design of Poco F6 5G suggest that it is a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3 for international markets. The latter was unveiled in China last month with an initial price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

