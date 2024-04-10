Technology News
Redmi Turbo 3 With 1.5K OLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Turbo 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 20:04 IST
Redmi Turbo 3 With 1.5K OLED Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 3 runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 3 has a dual rear camera unit
  • It has IP64 rated dust and splash-resistant build
  • Harry Potter limited edition of Redmi Turbo 3 has a unique design
Redmi Turbo 3 has been launched in China with significant upgrades over last year's Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The new model is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. It has an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone flaunts a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. The Redmi Turbo 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Xiaomi has also unveiled a Harry Potter limited edition of the Redmi Turbo 3 alongside the standard model.

Redmi Turbo 3 price

The Redmi Turbo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,450) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). It is currently up for pre-sale in China in Ice Titanium, Green Blade, and Mo Jing (black) colour options. The handset is scheduled to go on sale starting April 15.

Redmi Turbo 3 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Turbo 3 runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and 2,400 nits peak brightness. It runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. 

redmi turbo 3 inline Redmi Turbo 3

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 3 has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f/1.59 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Turbo 3 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR remote control, ultrasonic distance sensor, and X-axis linear motor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP64 rated dust and splash-resistant build.

The Redmi Turbo 3 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of short video playback time on a single charge. The handset measures 160x74.4x7.8mm and weighs 179 grams.

The Harry Potter limited edition of Redmi Turbo 3 has a unique design inspired by the “Seven Horcruxes” from the Harry Potter series.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 3, Redmi Turbo 3 Price, Redmi Turbo 3 Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
OpenAI Unveils GPT-4 Turbo With Vision Capabilities in API and ChatGPT
New Zealand Commerce Minister Warns Leaders on Being Slow in Crypto Exploration

