Poco to Unveil Its First-Ever Tablet in India Alongside New Earbuds, Power Bank

Poco unveiled the Poco F6 5G, Poco F6 Pro and its Poco Pad on Thursday.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 11:21 IST
Poco to Unveil Its First-Ever Tablet in India Alongside New Earbuds, Power Bank

Photo Credit: Poco/ YouTube

Poco Pad runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset

Highlights
  • Poco currently has Pods and several smartphones in its portfolio in India
  • The brand is likely to bring the tablet to India soon
  • Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the Poco F6 5G
Poco India unveiled the Poco F6 5G on Thursday (May 23). It is the first handset in India to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. During the live-streamed launch event, the Xiaomi sub-brand teased the arrival of new Poco products. The company will unveil a new audio device and tablet in the country. The brand currently offers several smartphones under its X series, M, F, and C series. It also sells the Poco Pods TWS (True Wireless) earphones in the country.

During the launch event of Poco F6 5G, Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon and the company's Brand Marketing Head-AI, Varun Nair announced the arrival of new products in the country. The brand is gearing up to unveil new Poco buds, a tablet, and power bank. Poco has not confirmed the monikers and launch timeline of these products. These steps are the brand's attempts to expand its ecosystem.

Poco unveiled the Poco F6 5G, Poco F6 Pro and its first-ever tablet — Poco Pad in select global markets on Thursday. The Poco F6 5G debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. The brand is likely to bring the Poco Pad to India soon. It runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and packs a 10,000mAh battery. It boasts a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K display.

Meanwhile, the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the Poco F6 5G. It gets an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Poco currently has Poco Pods and several smartphones in its portfolio in India. The Poco Pods were launched in July last year in a single black and yellow shade with a price tag of Rs. 1,199. They have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Google Fast Pair support. The earphones have a 12mm audio driver and each earbud has a 34mAh battery. The charging case packs a 440mAh battery and a USB type-C charging port. They have an IPX4-rated build for water resistance and offer an environmental noise cancellation feature.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco Pad

Poco Pad

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Poco India, Poco, Poco F6, Poco F6 5G, Poco Pad
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco Pad With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-Inch 2.5K LCD Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

