Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 10:54 IST
Poco X5 Pro 5G is sold in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options

  • Poco X5 Pro 5G was launched in India on February 6
  • The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • The Poco X5 Pro 5G features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage

Poco X5 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The company's latest X series handset was launched in India last week and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is available in three colour options in India. 

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, sale offers

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 24,999. It will be sold in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours starting at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart.

According to the product listing on Flipkart, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 discount on the Poco X5 Pro 5G, via credit and debit card transactions. 

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Poco X5 Pro 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For pictures and videos, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video chats that can record full-HD videos at 120fps, according to Poco.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 12-layers graphite heat dissipation system and an X-axis linear motor.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.  It has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Poco has promised 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this smartphone. The handset measures 162.91x76.03x7.9mm and weighs about 181g.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India, Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
ChatGPT Frenzy Takes Over China as Firms Rush to Integrate AI Chatbot Technology Into Products
Bitcoin Price Sinks to $21,670 Amid Volatile Market Sentiment, Most Altcoins See Dips
