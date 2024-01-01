Poco X6 series is confirmed to debut in India soon with a base Poco X6 and a Poco X6 Pro model. The phones have officially been teased ahead of their launch. They have previously been reported to be listed on certification sites. A new report now shows leaked renders of the handsets which show their design and colour options. The report also details similar features of a purported Poco M6 4G model and has suggested some of its key launch specifications.

A 91Mobiles report shared the design renders and colour options of the upcoming Poco X6 models. The Poco X6 Pro is seen in black, grey and yellow colour options, the last of which appears to have a lychee-like faux-leather finish at the back. The base Poco X6, on the other hand, appears with black, blue and white shades. The white colourway is seen sporting a marble-like finish on the back panel.

Poco X6 Pro (above), Poco X6 leaked renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The leaked design renders of the Poco X6 phones suggest that both handsets will carry 64-megapixel primary rear cameras. The report adds that the models will likely come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. According to the report, the base Poco X6 is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, while the Poco X6 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi K70E.

The report also mentions the Poco M6 4G model, which is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel main back camera. The phone is not likely to launch in China but could debut in select global markets, the report notes. It is seen in black, blue and purple colour options.

Meanwhile, the Poco X6 series has officially been confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has not announced the exact launch date but the lineup is likely to be unveiled in January. The models are confirmed to debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in Indian markets.

