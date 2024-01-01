Technology News

Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped

Poco X6 series is confirmed to carry MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 January 2024 11:20 IST
Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 4G is expected to join Poco M6 5G (pictured) in the lineup

Highlights
  • Poco X6 is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
  • The Pro model could be a rebadged version of Redmi K70E
  • The Poco M6 4G is likely to not launch in India
Advertisement

Poco X6 series is confirmed to debut in India soon with a base Poco X6 and a Poco X6 Pro model. The phones have officially been teased ahead of their launch. They have previously been reported to be listed on certification sites. A new report now shows leaked renders of the handsets which show their design and colour options. The report also details similar features of a purported Poco M6 4G model and has suggested some of its key launch specifications.

A 91Mobiles report shared the design renders and colour options of the upcoming Poco X6 models. The Poco X6 Pro is seen in black, grey and yellow colour options, the last of which appears to have a lychee-like faux-leather finish at the back. The base Poco X6, on the other hand, appears with black, blue and white shades. The white colourway is seen sporting a marble-like finish on the back panel. 

poco x6 series 91M inline pocox6

Poco X6 Pro (above), Poco X6 leaked renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The leaked design renders of the Poco X6 phones suggest that both handsets will carry 64-megapixel primary rear cameras. The report adds that the models will likely come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. According to the report, the base Poco X6 is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, while the Poco X6 Pro could be a rebranded Redmi K70E.

The report also mentions the Poco M6 4G model, which is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G and is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel main back camera. The phone is not likely to launch in China but could debut in select global markets, the report notes. It is seen in black, blue and purple colour options. 

Meanwhile, the Poco X6 series has officially been confirmed to launch in India soon. The company has not announced the exact launch date but the lineup is likely to be unveiled in January. The models are confirmed to debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC in Indian markets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X5

Poco X5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good main camera performance
  • Lightweight design
  • Bad
  • Still using Android 12
  • Average secondary rear cameras
  • Plastic build is a downgrade
Read detailed Poco X5 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X6, Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 series, Poco X6 launch, Poco X6 Pro launch, Poco X6 specifications, Poco X6 Pro specifications, Poco M6 4G, Poco M6 4G launch, Poco M6 4G specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access
ISRO Successfully Launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite; Will Study Black Holes, Other Celestial Objects

Related Stories

Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; May Debut Soon
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  6. Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Unveils First Electric Car, SU7, in China
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price Leak Promises More Affordable Flagships
  8. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications Revealed
  9. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  10. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite; Will Study Black Holes, Other Celestial Objects
  2. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped
  3. Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access
  4. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Officially Listed Online; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series India Launch Date Tipped; Design Revealed via Official Website
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Offer AI Photo Editing Tool Similar to Google's Pixel 8
  8. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leak Online
  9. Instagram Might Soon Let You Share Another Users Profile on Your Story
  10. WhatsApp Web to Soon Get Username Search Feature Without Sharing Phone Number to Increase Privacy: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »