Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch

Poco X6 series will launch globally and in India on January 11. The lineup will include a base Poco X6 and a Poco X6 Pro. The new phones will succeed the Poco X5 and the Poco X5 Pro, that were unveiled in February 2023. The upcoming Poco X6 Pro has previously been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70E, which was introduced in China in November 2023. Earlier leaks have suggested the design and key specifications of the Pro model of the series. Last week the company revealed some key details of the handset. Now, Poco has further teased the camera and display details of the X6 Pro.

In a post on X, Poco India revealed that the Poco X6 Pro will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The triple rear camera system is also set to get 2x lossless in-sensor zoom.

Previous leaks have suggested that the camera unit of the high-end Poco X6 model is expected to include an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In another X post, the company announced that the Poco X6 Pro will feature a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Poco X6 Pro has been tipped earlier to sport a 6.67-inch screen. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The 12GB + 512GB variant of the phone is likely to be priced at AED 1,299 (roughly Rs. 29,500). The model is said to be offered in black, grey, and yellow colour options.

Notably, the Poco X6 Pro was also spotted over the weekend being promoted on an Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss. The handset was seen in a yellow colour option with a vegan leather finish.

Poco has already confirmed that the Poco X6 Pro will launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. It is also set to boot Xiaomi's new HyperOS out-of-the-box. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

