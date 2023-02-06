Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India on Monday. This new mid-ranger from the company is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. This Poco smartphone gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. Poco also launched the Poco X5 5G for the global market.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model goes for Rs. 24,999. This Poco smartphone will be sold via Flipkart in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours.

In addition, ICICI Bank customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 percent instant discount on this smartphone.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features

This Poco smartphone gets a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro 5G packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, the Poco X5 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera unit is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record full-HD videos at 120fps.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14. In addition, Poco has promised 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this smartphone. The handset measures 162.91x76.03x7.9mm and weighs about 181g. It is rated at IP53 for dust and water resistance.

It is equipped with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco X5 Pro 5G also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 12-layers graphite heat dissipation system and an X-axis linear motor.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.