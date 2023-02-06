Technology News
Poco X5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X5 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2023 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED Display

Highlights
  • Poco X5 Pro 5G packs up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • It gets a 12-layer graphite heat dissipation system, X-axis linear motor
  • The Poco X5 Pro 5G has an IP53 rating for dust, water resistance

Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India on Monday. This new mid-ranger from the company is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. This Poco smartphone gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. Poco also launched the Poco X5 5G for the global market.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999  for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model goes for Rs. 24,999. This Poco smartphone will be sold via Flipkart in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colours.

In addition, ICICI Bank customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 percent instant discount on this smartphone.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features

This Poco smartphone gets a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Poco X5 Pro 5G packs a Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, the Poco X5 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera unit is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record full-HD videos at 120fps.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14. In addition, Poco has promised 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches for this smartphone. The handset measures 162.91x76.03x7.9mm and weighs about 181g. It is rated at IP53 for dust and water resistance.

It is equipped with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco X5 Pro 5G also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. The Poco X5 Pro 5G features a 12-layers graphite heat dissipation system and an X-axis linear motor.

Comments

Further reading: Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, Poco X5 Pro 5G launch, Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, Poco
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
