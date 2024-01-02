Poco X6 series has been teased to launch in India soon. The lineup is likely to include the base Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro, succeeding the Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro handsets. The phones have also been reportedly spotted on certification sites. Leaked renders of the handsets have suggested the design and colour options. Several key specifications of the models have also surfaced online. Now, a banner on Flipkart has officially confirmed the launch date of the Poco X6 series in India.

As per a Flipkart banner, which is showing on the mobile app, the Poco X6 series will be unveiled in India on January 11. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm this banner on Flipkart. The poster confirms that the Poco X6 models will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart. At the time of writing this, clicking on the banner opened a microsite on Flipkart.

Poco X6 series promo image

Recent reports suggest that the base Poco X6 may likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. The triple rear camera unit of the Poco X6 is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter.

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. The handset is said to be a rebranded Redmi K70E. If it is indeed a rebranded K70E, then we can expect it to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Poco X6 lineup has previously been confirmed to introduce India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra-powered smartphone. It could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED 1.5K LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, a triple rear camera unit on the Poco X6 Pro could include a 67-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The higher-end model has also been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

A recent leak, sharing design renders of the Poco X6 series handsets, suggested that the base model is likely to be offered in black, grey, and yellow colourways, while the Pro model is expected to come in black, blue and white shades. The Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro are said to be rebadged versions of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi K70E.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.