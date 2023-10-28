Technology News
  Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale

Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale

The Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 started on October 22.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2023 13:29 IST
Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G84 5G (pictured) was released in India in September

Flipkart, one of India's biggest e-commerce sites, is currently offering some of the biggest discounts of the festive season. The Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 kicked off on October 22 and is available to all users through October 29. During this sale, Flipkart extends great offers and deals on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and smart TVs. Some of these products are available at considerable sale discounts over the listed price. Smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Realme, Motorola, etc., are offered at lucrative prices during the sale.

Following are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that you can grab in the ongoing sale.

Moto G84 5G, launched in India in September this year, comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) 120Hz pOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the phone is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 18,999, down 17 percent from its marked price of Rs. 22,999. It is offered in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta colour options. SBI, RBL and Kotak Mahindra Bank card users can avail of additional discounts over the deal price.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED 120Hz display, an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the model is priced on Flipkart at Rs. 18,499 during the ongoing Dussehra sale.

Another smartphone that is available during this Flipkart sale at a discounted rate is the Vivo T2 5G that was released in the country in April this year with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset features a 6.38-inch AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 90Hz display and a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor and also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The 6GB + 128GB option of the phone is listed during the sale at a price of Rs. 17,999, down 25 percent from Rs. 23,999.

Released in India in August, the Realme 11 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED 120Hz display and a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary rear sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired SuperVOOC charging support. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone can be purchased during the ongoing Flipkart sale at Rs. 16,999, down 19 percent from its marked price of Rs. 20,999.

One of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 to grab during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, which was released in the country earlier this year in August. The handset carries an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and a large 6,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. The 6GB + 128GB option of the model is priced during the sale down 32 percent from its usual price of Rs. 24,499 at Rs. 16,499.

Moto G54 5G, which comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired TurboPower charging support, was introduced in the country in September. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Its 12GB + 256GB variant is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs. 15,999, down 27 percent from Rs. 21,999.

Among other good offers, a notable mention in this category is the Realme 11x 5G. Its 6GB + 128GB variant is now available on Flipkart at Rs. 13,999, down 17 percent from its usual price of Rs. 16,999. It comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED 120Hz display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

Vivo T2 5G

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
