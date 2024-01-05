Poco X6 Pro is confirmed to be unveiled in India on January 11 alongside the base Poco X6. The lineup will also launch globally on the same day. Expected to succeed the Poco X5 Pro, the upcoming Poco X6 Pro is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Redmi K70E, which was introduced in China in November 2023. Previously, several leaks and reports have hinted at the design and key specifications of the high-end Poxo X6 series model. The company has now revealed the OS details and AnTuTu score of the handset.

A post on X by Poco India revealed that the upcoming Poco X6 Pro will ship with Xiaomi's new HyperOS. The user interface was introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series in China. The social media post also confirmed the model's Flipkart availability in India.

In another post, the company revealed that the Poco X6 Pro has an AnTuTu score of more than 1.4 million, which is claimed to be a "segment best" score and seemingly makes it fast enough to offer competition to several flagship smartphones. A Poco Global post even teases the handset as a "super speedy quasi-flagship" model. This teaser also gives us a glimpse of the rear camera module of the phone, which is similar to that of the one seen on the Redmi K70E. Three circular camera units and a circular LED flash unit are placed within a rectangular module on the top left corner of the back panel.

The Poco X6 Pro will also come with a WildBoost Optimisation 2.0 feature that is said to enhance the user's gaming experience. It will also carry a large stainless steel 5,000mm2 vapour chamber for improved cooling.

According to an earlier leak, the Poco X6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The model is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. The 12GB + 512GB variant of the phone is expected to be priced at AED 1,299 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Leaked design renders have suggested that the handset may be offered in black, grey, and yellow colour options.

In the camera department, the Poco X6 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system with a 67-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

