Poco X6 Pro Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi's New HyperOS; AnTuTu Score Revealed

Poco X6 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi K70E, which was launched in China in November 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 Pro is said to succeed the Poco X5 Pro (pictured)

  • Poco X6 Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset
  • The handset is expected to feature a 67-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Poco X6 Pro could support 67W wired fast charging
Poco X6 Pro is confirmed to be unveiled in India on January 11 alongside the base Poco X6. The lineup will also launch globally on the same day. Expected to succeed the Poco X5 Pro, the upcoming Poco X6 Pro is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Redmi K70E, which was introduced in China in November 2023. Previously, several leaks and reports have hinted at the design and key specifications of the high-end Poxo X6 series model. The company has now revealed the OS details and AnTuTu score of the handset. 

A post on X by Poco India revealed that the upcoming Poco X6 Pro will ship with Xiaomi's new HyperOS. The user interface was introduced with the Xiaomi 14 series in China. The social media post also confirmed the model's Flipkart availability in India. 

In another post, the company revealed that the Poco X6 Pro has an AnTuTu score of more than 1.4 million, which is claimed to be a "segment best" score and seemingly makes it fast enough to offer competition to several flagship smartphones. A Poco Global post even teases the handset as a "super speedy quasi-flagship" model. This teaser also gives us a glimpse of the rear camera module of the phone, which is similar to that of the one seen on the Redmi K70E. Three circular camera units and a circular LED flash unit are placed within a rectangular module on the top left corner of the back panel.

The Poco X6 Pro will also come with a WildBoost Optimisation 2.0 feature that is said to enhance the user's gaming experience. It will also carry a large stainless steel 5,000mm2 vapour chamber for improved cooling.

According to an earlier leak, the Poco X6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The model is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. The 12GB + 512GB variant of the phone is expected to be priced at AED 1,299 (roughly Rs. 29,500). Leaked design renders have suggested that the handset may be offered in black, grey, and yellow colour options.

In the camera department, the Poco X6 Pro is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system with a 67-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Poco X6 Pro, Poco X6 Pro specifications, Poco X6 Pro launch, Poco X6, Poco X6 series, Poco, Redmi K70E, Redmi, Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS, HyperOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Vision Pro Safari Browsing Interface With Multitasking, 3D Object Support Leaks Ahead of Launch
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Gradual Price Revival, Overall Market Continues to See Volatility

