Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm Executive Teases Snapdragon Chip for Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Devices

The teaser does not identify the product or reveal hardware details.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 18:30 IST
Qualcomm Executive Teases Snapdragon Chip for Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Devices

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Spencer (Sang Pyo) Kim

Qualcomm executive teases a new Samsung collaboration

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy appears in the teaser
  • Rumours point to a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset
  • Qualcomm may introduce a Pro chipset variant
Advertisement

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy foldables have been teased by a Qualcomm executive, hinting at another collaboration between the two companies. A newly shared teaser showcases the outline of an unreleased Galaxy device alongside a Snapdragon chipset carrying the "For Galaxy" branding. Although neither Samsung nor Qualcomm has confirmed the product name or specifications, the teaser has fuelled speculation about the processor that could power the company's next foldable smartphones, with more details expected ahead of their official debut.

Qualcomm's New Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy Teaser

The latest teaser comes from a LinkedIn post shared by Spencer Kim, Vice President and President of Qualcomm Korea. The accompanying video shows a Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy chip being placed onto a stylised circuit board before ending with the Samsung logo and the message "Power up with Snapdragon". The teaser does not identify any upcoming product or reveal hardware specifications.

Samsung and Qualcomm have worked together on several flagship Galaxy devices in recent years. Qualcomm's customised Snapdragon platforms have powered Samsung's premium smartphones in multiple global markets, with the two companies collaborating on performance, artificial intelligence, camera processing and power efficiency.

The teaser has also renewed discussion around Qualcomm's next flagship mobile processor. Earlier reports suggested that the company is developing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset that could offer smartphone makers greater flexibility in memory configurations, performance tuning and overall efficiency.

Separate leaks have also pointed to two versions of Qualcomm's next flagship processor, namely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The Pro variant is expected to offer a more capable Adreno GPU, improved memory support and higher sustained performance for premium smartphones. Qualcomm has not confirmed these details.

Neither Samsung nor Qualcomm has announced when the teased device will be unveiled. The aforementioned teaser also does not reveal the chipset's exact branding beyond the "Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy" logo shown in the video.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro,  Samsung, Qualcomm Snapdragon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
BonkDAO Suffers $20 Million Loss Through Malicious Governance Proposal
Qualcomm Executive Teases Snapdragon Chip for Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Devices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone (4b) Debuts in India, Limited RCB Edition Tags Along
  2. Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Arrive With Larger Batteries
  4. Motorola Confirms the Edge 70 Max Will Launch in India Soon
  5. Nothing Phone (4b) First Impressions
  6. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Said to Feature 7-Inch Display, Here's When It May Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Executive Teases Snapdragon Chip for Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Devices
  2. BonkDAO Suffers $20 Million Loss Through Malicious Governance Proposal
  3. iPhone Air 2 Tipped to Feature Bigger Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Apple and Broadcom Agree to Extend Chip Supply Partnership Till 2031, Regulatory Filing Reveals
  5. Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K With Front, Rear Cameras Launched in India; Company Showcases AI Smart Home Portfolio
  6. Google Is Reportedly Working on an Option to Disable Gemini Live's Guided Vision Feature
  7. Ripple Receives Full MiCA Approval in Luxembourg for Crypto Asset Services in Europe
  8. Nothing Ear (3a) Launched With 45dB ANC, 'Audio Snapshot' and Call Recording Support: Price, Features
  9. Nothing Phone (4b) Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Interface, Phone (4b) RCB Edition Tags Along
  10. Mysterious Redmi Smartphone Bags IMDA Certification, Hinting at Upcoming Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »