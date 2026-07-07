Samsung's upcoming Galaxy foldables have been teased by a Qualcomm executive, hinting at another collaboration between the two companies. A newly shared teaser showcases the outline of an unreleased Galaxy device alongside a Snapdragon chipset carrying the "For Galaxy" branding. Although neither Samsung nor Qualcomm has confirmed the product name or specifications, the teaser has fuelled speculation about the processor that could power the company's next foldable smartphones, with more details expected ahead of their official debut.

Qualcomm's New Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy Teaser

The latest teaser comes from a LinkedIn post shared by Spencer Kim, Vice President and President of Qualcomm Korea. The accompanying video shows a Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy chip being placed onto a stylised circuit board before ending with the Samsung logo and the message "Power up with Snapdragon". The teaser does not identify any upcoming product or reveal hardware specifications.

Samsung and Qualcomm have worked together on several flagship Galaxy devices in recent years. Qualcomm's customised Snapdragon platforms have powered Samsung's premium smartphones in multiple global markets, with the two companies collaborating on performance, artificial intelligence, camera processing and power efficiency.

The teaser has also renewed discussion around Qualcomm's next flagship mobile processor. Earlier reports suggested that the company is developing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset that could offer smartphone makers greater flexibility in memory configurations, performance tuning and overall efficiency.

Separate leaks have also pointed to two versions of Qualcomm's next flagship processor, namely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The Pro variant is expected to offer a more capable Adreno GPU, improved memory support and higher sustained performance for premium smartphones. Qualcomm has not confirmed these details.

Neither Samsung nor Qualcomm has announced when the teased device will be unveiled. The aforementioned teaser also does not reveal the chipset's exact branding beyond the "Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy" logo shown in the video.