Redmi K90 Ultra was launched recently with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be readying another smartphone. The moniker is unknown, but it has been spotted on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site. The purported listing suggests the model number and a few connectivity options of the upcoming Redmi-branded phone.

IMDA Listing Reveals Connectivity Details

An unannounced Redmi smartphone has appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification website (via The Tech Outlook) with the model number 2607FRNEAG. The phone is listed under the Redmi brand, and the supplier, as shown in the listing, is Xiaomi Electronics Pte. Ltd.

Photo Credit: IMDA

The certification suggests connectivity options including 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC in this unknown Redmi phone. Beyond these details, the IMDA listing does not reveal the marketing name or any hardware specifications of the phone, but it hints that a global launch is just around the corner. We can expect the phone to clear other regulatory certifications in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Redmi is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 17 series in China later this month. The brand recently released the Redmi K90 Ultra in China. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has an active cooling fan and a D2 AI chip.

Redmi K90 Ultra runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It flaunts a 20-megapixel front-facing camera and has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has an 8,550mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging.