The Motorola Edge 70 Max is confirmed to launch in India soon, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live in the country. The handset will debut in India as the fifth model in the Edge 70 lineup, which currently includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro+. The design of the new Motorola Edge 70 Max has also been teased. The handset is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module. It might sport a flat rear panel and a flat display, unlike the Pro and Pro+ models. The recently leaked marketing material suggests that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Set to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new Motorola smartphone is now live in India, confirming that the handset will be launched in India soon. While the microsite on Flipkart does not mention the name of the phone, its URL confirms that it belongs to the Motorola Edge 70 Max. Moreover, the design of the handset has been teased, showing it with a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module in the top-left corner.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max also appears with a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, unlike the recently launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro models. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will sport an unspecified button, which could be the Moto AI Key.

Additionally, the tech firm claims that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will provide 46 percent “improved NPU performance” for AI tasks. The smartphone will also ship with support for wireless charging, which is only found on one phone in the series, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Recently, the leaked marketing materials of the Motorola Edge 70 Max surfaced online. The handset will reportedly be offered in The Motorola Edge 70 Max will reportedly be offered in Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green colour options.

The handset could be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, unlike the Edge 70 Pro+, which features a MediaTek SoC. The triple rear camera unit might include a main, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera.

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