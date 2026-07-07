Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Confirmed; Design, Performance Improvements Teased

Motorola Edge 70 Max will launch in India as the fifth addition to the company’s Edge 70 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 14:24 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Confirmed; Design, Performance Improvements Teased

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Max will feature a square-shaped camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max will ship in at least a blue colourway
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max might feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max could carry a triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is confirmed to launch in India soon, as a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone is now live in the country. The handset will debut in India as the fifth model in the Edge 70 lineup, which currently includes the Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro+. The design of the new Motorola Edge 70 Max has also been teased. The handset is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module. It might sport a flat rear panel and a flat display, unlike the Pro and Pro+ models. The recently leaked marketing material suggests that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Set to Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for a new Motorola smartphone is now live in India, confirming that the handset will be launched in India soon. While the microsite on Flipkart does not mention the name of the phone, its URL confirms that it belongs to the Motorola Edge 70 Max. Moreover, the design of the handset has been teased, showing it with a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped rear camera module in the top-left corner.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max also appears with a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, unlike the recently launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro models. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will sport an unspecified button, which could be the Moto AI Key.

Additionally, the tech firm claims that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will provide 46 percent “improved NPU performance” for AI tasks. The smartphone will also ship with support for wireless charging, which is only found on one phone in the series, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Recently, the leaked marketing materials of the Motorola Edge 70 Max surfaced online. The handset will reportedly be offered in The Motorola Edge 70 Max will reportedly be offered in Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green colour options.

The handset could be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, unlike the Edge 70 Pro+, which features a MediaTek SoC. The triple rear camera unit might include a main, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Debut Teased; Battery and Charging Details Confirmed

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Confirmed; Design, Performance Improvements Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Arrive With Larger Batteries
  2. Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Top 10 Deals on Bluetooth and Party Speakers During Amazon's Prime Day Sale
  4. iQOO Z11 India Launch Nears as Company Teases New Z Series Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Confirmed; Design, Performance Improvements Teased
  2. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Tipped to Launch in January With 7-Inch 2K Display
  3. Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Debut Teased; Battery and Charging Details Confirmed
  4. iQOO Z11 Lite India Launch Teased as Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details
  5. Microsoft Teams Updated With AI Facilitator for In-Person Meetings, New Chat Features: Report
  6. iOS 27 Beta 3: Apple Lets Beta Testers Customise Siri Voice ‘Pace’ and ‘Expressivity’ Weeks After WWDC 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards
  8. Samsung's Upcoming Clip-On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims
  9. Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons to Get User-Replaceable Batteries in Europe Ahead of New EU Rules
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacities Leaked as Handsets Surface on 3C Certification Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »