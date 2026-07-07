With the launch of the iPhone 18 series anticipated for September, leaks have been providing us with a glimpse of what to expect. The lineup, which is primarily expected to comprise the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, has now surfaced in a regulatory filing in China. The listing, shared by a tipster, appears to reveal the battery capacities of the purported iPhone models. The certification also indicates regional battery differences between the US and international models of the iPhone 18 lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Battery Capacities (Expected)

Two unannounced Apple handsets were spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). Although the listings do not explicitly mention the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max by name, the battery model numbers listed in the filings are believed to correspond to the two handsets.

According to certification filings, the iPhone 18 Pro is listed with a 4,056mAh battery for the Chinese model and a 4,288mAh battery for the US variant. If accurate, the figures would represent a modest increase over the iPhone 17 Pro, which allegedly packs 3,988mAh and 4,252mAh batteries in China and the US, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, is tipped to receive a more substantial upgrade. The certification lists a 5,391mAh battery for the Chinese version and a 5,567mAh cell for the US model. By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max features 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh batteries in the respective regions.

The documents also reveal rated energy figures of up to 21.751Wh, a 4.520V charge limit, and validity dates extending through May or June 2031.

There is precedent for the different batteries in the US and international variants of the iPhone. Since the introduction of the iPhone 14 in 2022, Apple has shipped iPhones in the region without a physical SIM tray, relying entirely on eSIM technology instead. This has allowed the tech giant more space to fit in larger batteries compared to the international variants, which still feature a physical SIM slot.

The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be unveiled in September. According to recent reports, Apple is likely to adopt a split launch strategy, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the first foldable iPhone, debuting later this year. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch in spring 2027.

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