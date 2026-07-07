Ripple confirms that it now has authorisation as per Europe's MiCA cryptocurrency regulations after the Luxembourg financial services regulator gave it the license for its operations as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP). This comes after the company had been authorised in June, with its pre-existing company's Electronic Money Institution license. This license enables the firm to offer crypto-asset services in the European Economic Area. According to Ripple, it is now among the few digital asset firms that have MiCA authorisation.

Approval Comes as Europe Enters Post-Transition MiCA Era

The company currently holds over 75 regulatory licenses worldwide, including the authorisation from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which they secured in January. "This CASP authorisation means Ripple enters the post-transitional MiCA era fully compliant and ready to scale," said Cassie Craddock, Ripple's managing director for the United Kingdom and Europe.

The authorisation of Ripple comes after the completion of the MiCA transition period by the European Union (EU) on July 1, when cryptocurrency firms had to acquire authorisation or stop providing their services within the union. This framework enables authorised firms to broadly passport their crypto asset services within the EEA with just one license. In addition, on Friday, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) released a new register with 280 crypto asset service providers that have obtained a license. This number increased by 37 firms compared to last week, when there were 243 licensed providers.

While Ripple announced the approval, other companies have struggled to gain MiCA authorisation before the deadline. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has withdrawn its application for MiCA licensing with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC), Greece, and plans on applying for licensing in some other member state.

Binance held negotiations with Ireland, Latvia, and Greece, according to a Reuters report, but faced some resistance due to previous penalties associated with money laundering, international organisations, and what was seen as a culture of risk-taking by the officials.

The bloc has moved on to the implementation stage of MiCA, and crypto companies not adhering to MiCA regulations will be shut down or fined. Although ESMA will coordinate and regulate enforcement and keep a list of authorised crypto companies for the bloc, enforcement activities will take place at the national level.

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