iPhone Air was released in September last year as Apple's thinnest smartphone to date. Now, leaks about its successor, the iPhone Air 2, are all over the web. While the first-generation model gained popularity with its unique design, it drew criticism for the relatively small battery and single rear camera unit. Apple is said to address these shortcomings with the iPhone Air 2. The upcoming phone is said to feature a larger battery and a dual rear camera setup.

iPhone Air 2 Battery Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat station (translated from Chinese), citing supply chain sources, claims that the iPhone Air 2 will have a 3,500mAh battery. That's a bump from the iPhone Air, which featured a 3,149mAh battery. If accurate, this will result in a noticeable jump in battery life and fill the hardware gap between other iPhone models.

Further, the tipster claims that the iPhone Air 2 will run on an A20 chip built based on the 2nm process. It is said to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to support 3D face recognition.

The iPhone Air 2 is tipped to boast a dual rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle dual-lens camera. This would be a considerable upgrade over the existing model, which has a single 48-megapixel rear sensor.

Apple is believed to launch the iPhone Air 2 in early 2027 alongside the base iPhone 18. For context, the iPhone Air was released in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

The iPhone Air is equipped with Apple's A19 Pro chip and features a 6.5-inch display and has a 5.6 mm thick profile. It features an 18-megapixel front-facing camera.

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