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Apple and Broadcom Agree to Extend Chip Supply Partnership Till 2031, Regulatory Filing Reveals

Apple and Broadcom’s partnership renewal includes a long-term supply of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 18:23 IST
Apple and Broadcom Agree to Extend Chip Supply Partnership Till 2031, Regulatory Filing Reveals

Apple has reportedly been working on its N1 networking chip

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Highlights
  • Apple also uses its own C1 modems in specific models
  • The deal renewal is said to ensure chip supply for Apple
  • Supply to Apple might account for a large part of Broadcom’s revenue
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Apple introduced its proprietary C1 modem with the iPhone 16e in 2025, a first for the Cupertino-based tech giant. Later the same year, the smartphone maker launched the iPhone Air, which is equipped with Apple's C1X model. However, the company continues to use Qualcomm's 5G modems for its higher-end iPhone models. While it has been able to develop proprietary network chips, Apple still relies on Broadcom for the radio frequency (RF) chips and networking modules that, among other things, allow Apple devices to communicate with each other wirelessly. Now, the US-based chipmaker has confirmed that it has renewed its “long-standing” partnership with Apple, extending the agreements between the two till 2031.

Apple Agrees to Use Broadcom Chips for Future Devices

In an 8K regulatory filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Broadcom announced that Apple has agreed to “expand their long-standing technology collaboration” till 2031, while renewing the multi-year agreements between the two US-based tech giants, including the development and supply of custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) silicon chips. The chipmaker says that Apple will use these chips in future generations of devices.

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Broadcom has been supplying RF chips and networking modules to Apple for its devices for years now. These chips enable multiple wireless connectivity features for Apple devices. Moreover, Apple's custom C1 and C1X modems also comprise a few components, which are supplied by Broadcom.

TheElec reports that Broadcom's supply to Apple accounts for nearly 20 percent of its total annual revenue. The partnership extension is said to help Apple secure networking chips for the next five years, while giving Broadcom long-term demand assurances for its chips, amid uncertainties surrounding the global supply chains.

According to a Bloomberg report, the custom AISC chips, co-developed by Broadcom and Apple, will power the “more advanced AI servers” that the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to deploy by 2027. The report highlights that the AISC chips have gained prominence in recent years as they are used in various components required for processing AI-powered tasks.

The relationship between Apple and Broadcom had reportedly taken a “step back” in recent years, as Apple has been working on its proprietary N1 chips, which combine Wi-Fi and Bluetooth components on iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

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Further reading: Apple, Broadcom
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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