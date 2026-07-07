Qubo launched the Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) in India at its Qubo Connected World 2026 event on Tuesday. It is positioned as an affordable dual-channel dashcam solution that can record in 2K resolution using the front camera and 1080p using the rear camera. The dashcam also offers features like g-sensor-based collision detection, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Alongside the new dashcam, the Hero Group-backed company also outlined its upcoming roadmap, centred around its proprietary AI Guard technology.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K Price in India, Availability

The Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) is priced at Rs. 5,990 in India. It is currently available for purchase via the Qubo online store.

Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K Features, Specifications

The new dashcam features a 3-megapixel front camera capable of recording videos in 2K (2,304 × 1,296 pixels) resolution at 30fps, while the rear camera records at 1080p. Both cameras are claimed to offer a 120-degree field of view (FoV) and support Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for improved visibility in challenging lighting conditions.

As per the company, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) records videos in the H.265-encoded MP4 format and supports Wi-Fi connectivity for pairing with a smartphone. It also comes equipped with a collision detection g-sensor, which allows it to trigger emergency video recording and automatically save footage in the event of an impact.

It is also equipped with a supercapacitor, which is generally considered more durable and heat-resistant for automotive use, especially in extreme weather conditions.

Other features of the Qubo Dashcam Pro 2K include a built-in microphone, speaker, LED status indicator, reset and power buttons, and a detachable adhesive mount with 360-degree rotation.

Qubo's ecosystem of smart home products was showcased at Qubo Connected World 2026

Alongside the launch, Qubo announced that its proprietary AI Guard technology will be integrated across its entire portfolio of smart security cameras. It will also be expanded to the dashcam lineup over the coming months. Qubo claims AI Guard can detect people and potential threats, trigger alarms, securely back up footage to the cloud, and proactively respond to security events.

The company also showcased its broader connected ecosystem at Qubo Connected World 2026. This includes its range of smart security cameras, smart locks, video doorbells, and air purifiers.