Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 was launched in the South Korean-based tech giant's home country on Thursday. The new carrier-exclusive smartphone has been unveiled in collaboration with KT Corporation (earlier known as Korea Telecom). However, it is worth noting that the new Galaxy Jump series handset and the Galaxy A27 5G, which was recently launched in India and other countries, are identical in terms of specifications, features, and design. The Galaxy Jump 5 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers support for 25W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is offered in three colour options, similar to the Galaxy A27 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 Price, Availability

In South Korea, the new Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 is listed on the KT online store with a price tag of KRW 5,45,600 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The company has yet to reveal the RAM and storage configurations. The handset is slightly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 28,999.

The new Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 is set to go on sale in South Korea via the KT online store on July 3. The handset is offered in Black, Green, and Pink colour options, which appear similar to Galaxy A27 5G's Black, Light Green, and Light Pink shades.

Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 Specifications, Features

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Jump shares most of its specifications with the Galaxy A27 5G. The new dual SIM handset ships with Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8.5. While the company has not revealed the software support details for the Galaxy Jump 5, it promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A27 5G. The Galaxy Jump 5 sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, and offers up to 800 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Victus+ protection.

The Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. It also features LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset measures 162.4×78.2×7.8mm and weighs about 200g, similar to the Galaxy A27 5G.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy Jump 5 boasts an identical triple rear camera system as the Galaxy A27 5G. It carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation. Along with primary shooter, it gets a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro sensor. The phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.