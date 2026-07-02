Technology News
English Edition

Honor X80 Pro Max Runs Geekbench, Revealing Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance

Honor X80 Pro Max received a 1,095 single-core score and a 3,355 multi-core score.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 12:25 IST
Honor X80 Pro Max Runs Geekbench, Revealing Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X80 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 has surfaced on Geekbench
  • The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is built on a 4nm process
  • It has an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU
Advertisement

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 in May this year as a successor to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The new mobile platform, which is built on a 4nm process, is used in the recently launched Honor X80 Pro Max. Now, this Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 has surfaced on Geekbench, revealing its CPU capabilities. This early Geekbench listing suggests no CPU improvement over the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. In multi-core performance, the new chipset appears to offer higher performance than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip. 

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Spotted on Geekbench

An Honor smartphone runs on Geekbench with model number Honor BSN-AN00 and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. The listing is believed to be of Honor X80 Pro Max, which was recently released in the Chinese market.

VoltHonor X80 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

bsn an00 geekbench Honor X80 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

As per the listing, the device has a 1,095 single-core score and a 3,355 multi-core score. For comparison, the Honor Magic 8 Lite, equipped with last year's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, has a 1,112 score on single-core testing and 3,124 on multi-core testing.

The Nothing Phone 4b's Geekbench listing showed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 mobile platform with a 1,088 single-core score and a 3,155 multi-core score.

This suggests that in terms of single-core performance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 offers improved performance over the Gen 5. The benchmark scores do not always show the actual performance of the phone, and it could improve with software optimisations and updates.

During the launch of Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Qualcomm claimed that the new chipset offers a 21 percent boost in GPU performance over its predecessor. The chipset is advertised to deliver up to 20 percent faster app launches and reduce screen stutter by 18 percent through Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is built on a 4nm process and has an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU comprising four performance cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores running at up to 2.0GHz. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Honor X80 Pro Max launched with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000). It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display and has a 50-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 11,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X80 Pro Max

Honor X80 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 11000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,788 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Chipset, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Introduces Token-Based Pricing for WhatsApp Business AI Agent, Revises Platform Charges
PS6 'Almost Certainly' Won't Arrive Before 2028, Says Analyst After Sony Announces Discless PlayStation Future

Related Stories

Honor X80 Pro Max Runs Geekbench, Revealing Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS6 Expected to Launch in 2028 After Sony Discontinues Discs for Future Games
  2. LG Introduces Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers in India
  3. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance Spied as New Honor Phone Gets Benchmarked
  4. HP ProBook 4 G2a Review: The Reliable New Daily Driver for Work
  5. Apple's Hide My Email Flaw Could Reveal Users' Real Email Addresses
  6. Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life
  7. Meta Business Agent Will Move to Token-Based Billing on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications
  2. Sennheiser Accentum Clip Launched With Up to 36 Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. PS6 'Almost Certainly' Won't Arrive Before 2028, Says Analyst After Sony Announces Discless PlayStation Future
  4. Honor X80 Pro Max Runs Geekbench, Revealing Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Performance
  5. Meta Introduces Token-Based Pricing for WhatsApp Business AI Agent, Revises Platform Charges
  6. Samsung Galaxy Glasses Spotted Along With Charging Case in Leaked App Screenshots
  7. LG Launches Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab AI Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life in India: Price, Features
  8. Apple's Hide My Email Vulnerability Could Reveal Users' Real Email Addresses: Report
  9. Government Reportedly Seeks Explanation From WhatsApp Over Usernames Feature, Asks Meta to Delay Rollout
  10. Sony Announces End of Physical Game Discs for New PlayStation Titles Starting 2028
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »