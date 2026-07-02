Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 in May this year as a successor to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. The new mobile platform, which is built on a 4nm process, is used in the recently launched Honor X80 Pro Max. Now, this Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 has surfaced on Geekbench, revealing its CPU capabilities. This early Geekbench listing suggests no CPU improvement over the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. In multi-core performance, the new chipset appears to offer higher performance than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Spotted on Geekbench

An Honor smartphone runs on Geekbench with model number Honor BSN-AN00 and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. The listing is believed to be of Honor X80 Pro Max, which was recently released in the Chinese market.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

As per the listing, the device has a 1,095 single-core score and a 3,355 multi-core score. For comparison, the Honor Magic 8 Lite, equipped with last year's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, has a 1,112 score on single-core testing and 3,124 on multi-core testing.

The Nothing Phone 4b's Geekbench listing showed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 mobile platform with a 1,088 single-core score and a 3,155 multi-core score.

This suggests that in terms of single-core performance, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 offers improved performance over the Gen 5. The benchmark scores do not always show the actual performance of the phone, and it could improve with software optimisations and updates.

During the launch of Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Qualcomm claimed that the new chipset offers a 21 percent boost in GPU performance over its predecessor. The chipset is advertised to deliver up to 20 percent faster app launches and reduce screen stutter by 18 percent through Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 is built on a 4nm process and has an octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU comprising four performance cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores running at up to 2.0GHz. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Honor X80 Pro Max launched with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000). It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display and has a 50-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 11,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.