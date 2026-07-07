Redmi Turbo 5 was launched last month in India with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be gearing up to launch the Redmi Turbo 6 Max in the Chinese market. Ahead of the formal launch, a tipster has suggested the possible launch timeline and specifications of this handset. It is expected to feature a large display and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) in a new Weibo post indicated the launch timeline and key specifications of an upcoming Redmi smartphone. The post does not shed light on the device name, but leaked details and comments hint that it could be the Redmi Turbo 6 Max.

This 'performance smartphone' is tipped to go official in January next year. It is said to feature a 7-inch flat display with 2K resolution. The exact processor remains unknown, but it is tipped to include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset. The battery capacity is claimed to be 'massive ', which could be 10,000mAh.

These early leaks indicate that the Redmi Turbo 6 Max will offer significant upgrades over the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The latter was released in January last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and runs on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

A dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 20-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 9,000mAh battery is the key highlight of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. It supports 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

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