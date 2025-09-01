Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Tipped to Exceed 4 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Specifications Leaked

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Tipped to Exceed 4 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Specifications Leaked

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip is said to have two prime cores and six performance cores.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 11:08 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Tipped to Exceed 4 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 at its Snapdragon Summit

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is tipped to feature two prime cores clocked at 4.61
  • It is said to include the new Adreno 840 GPU
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is believed to use TSMC's advanced 3nm process
Advertisement

Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil its next-gen flagship chipset, which is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit later this month. While we wait for the US chipmaker's annual launch event, a tipster has claimed that the new chipset could raise the bar for smartphone performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to feature custom Oryon cores, built on TSMC's advanced N3P 3nm node, and its CPU setup is said to comprise two prime and six performance cores. It is also said to be equipped with an Adreno 840 GPU. Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to hit the market in late September or October.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (which he recently claimed will debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) could score over 4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This would mark a major leap in performance compared to current flagship chipsets, which typically score between 2.5 to 3 million.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is tipped to feature two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores reaching up to 3.63GHz. It's also said to include the new Adreno 840 GPU, running at 1.2GHz. The chipset is said to be associated with the codename SM8850, which is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Firms like Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, and Realme are reportedly testing a "4.61GHz" configuration of the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for their upcoming handsets. Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to introduce a custom “for Galaxy” variant of the chipset with an even higher 4.74GHz clock speed for its high-end smartphone models.

Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) during its Snapdragon Summit, scheduled to begin on September 23 in Hawaii. The Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro are likely to be the first phones powered by the new chipset. They are likely to launch in October. Other early adopters may include the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8, iQOO 14, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

The rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is said to be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3nm (N3P) process technology. It is expected to support LPDDR5x and LPDDR6 RAM. More details about the chipset are expected to be available in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Qualcomm, Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India, Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to Begin Soon With Early Access for Amazon Prime Members
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Tipped to Exceed 4 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark; Specifications Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. Oppo A6 Max Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Add This Feature for 'Close Friends' From Instagram
  6. Caltech Scientists Stretch Quantum Memory Lifetimes 30x in Major Leap
  7. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G's Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of India Debut
  8. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing Design and Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
  2. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased
  5. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery
  6. Bitcoin Drops After August Highs, Ethereum ETF Flows Indicate Ongoing Capital Rotation
  7. WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Vulnerability that Affects iOS, macOS Versions of the App
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Support Adding Status Updates for Close Friends, Just Like Instagram
  9. Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer to Invest $50 Million Annually, Eyes Major Expansion in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »