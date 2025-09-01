Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil its next-gen flagship chipset, which is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit later this month. While we wait for the US chipmaker's annual launch event, a tipster has claimed that the new chipset could raise the bar for smartphone performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to feature custom Oryon cores, built on TSMC's advanced N3P 3nm node, and its CPU setup is said to comprise two prime and six performance cores. It is also said to be equipped with an Adreno 840 GPU. Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to hit the market in late September or October.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (which he recently claimed will debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) could score over 4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. This would mark a major leap in performance compared to current flagship chipsets, which typically score between 2.5 to 3 million.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is tipped to feature two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores reaching up to 3.63GHz. It's also said to include the new Adreno 840 GPU, running at 1.2GHz. The chipset is said to be associated with the codename SM8850, which is expected to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Firms like Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, and Realme are reportedly testing a "4.61GHz" configuration of the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for their upcoming handsets. Meanwhile, Samsung is tipped to introduce a custom “for Galaxy” variant of the chipset with an even higher 4.74GHz clock speed for its high-end smartphone models.

Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) during its Snapdragon Summit, scheduled to begin on September 23 in Hawaii. The Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro are likely to be the first phones powered by the new chipset. They are likely to launch in October. Other early adopters may include the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8, iQOO 14, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

The rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is said to be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3nm (N3P) process technology. It is expected to support LPDDR5x and LPDDR6 RAM. More details about the chipset are expected to be available in the coming days.

