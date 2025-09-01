Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to Begin Soon With Early Access for Amazon Prime Members

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer up to 10 percent instant discount on eligible transactions using bank credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer top deals on smartphones and other electronics

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list 100 top deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will offer a 10 percent discount
  • The exact date of the sale event is yet to be announced
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has been announced, and it is confirmed to begin soon. During the sale, the US-based company will offer top offers on smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), tablets, laptops, cameras, phone accessories, washing machines, smart TVs, refrigerators, and other electronics. Additionally, Amazon will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on credit and debit cards of select banks. Like other sales, Amazon will give early access to its Prime members during its upcoming sale event, too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Includes Discounts on SBI Cards

The e-commerce platform has confirmed that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will commence soon. The company has also announced that it will offer a 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card purchases, including credit card EMI transactions. In addition to these price cuts, customers can also take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses on various products.

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, the platform will offer new discounts on electronics and other products on every day of the sale, at 8 pm. Moreover, the e-commerce platform will also list on its website and mobile app the top 100 deals for the sale event. Amazon has assured buyers of a 5 percent cashback offer under ‘Rewards Gold' and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon Prime subscribers will get early access to these deals. Moreover, people will also be able to get additional Amazon Pay Later rewards worth Rs. 600. With Amazon Pay wallet transactions, customers will be eligible to get up to Rs. 100 back. On top of this, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will give an opportunity to buyers to save up to 10 percent with gift cards and vouchers.

The company has yet to reveal the exact commencement date and duration of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The e-commerce website advises its customers to “securely” save their credit and debit card credentials, activate their bank cards for online transactions, and save or update their delivery addresses for a faster checkout.

Last year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale began on September 27. The sale event is expected to follow a similar timeline this year, too. Amazon's direct competitor in India, Flipkart, has also announced that it will hold its Big Billion Days sale soon. However, Flipkart has yet to confirm the commencement date, too.

“Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates the spirit of Indian festivities by bringing together sellers, brands, and customers for the country's biggest shopping celebration. Over a million small and medium businesses, D2C startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and brands are coming together to make this the biggest festive season for customers in India," said Saurabh Srivastava ,VP – Categories, Amazon India.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon
