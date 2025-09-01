Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India, Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 September 2025 09:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India, Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy F17 5G is expected to share several of its internals with the Galaxy A17 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G price is expected to start at Rs. 14,499 in India
  • It could sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset may carry an IP54 rating and a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is rumoured to be in development alongside the Galaxy M17 5G. While their launch date remains under wraps, specifications of the former have reportedly been leaked. According to a report, the purported handset will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is said to carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G could get an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance and pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India (Expected)

According to a SmartPrix report, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G will be priced at Rs. 14,499 for the base configuration with 4GB of RAM and 12GB of onboard storage. It is also expected to be offered in a 6GB + 128GB variant, priced in India at Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Specifications (Expected)

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to have Gorilla Glass protection on top. The handset may be IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, and measure 7.5mm in thickness.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G will reportedly be powered by a 6nm Exynos 1330 chipset. It is rumoured to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and with a promise of six years of OS and security updates, each.

For optics, the purported handset is reported to feature a triple rear camera. It is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will have a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

The aforementioned price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G are based on unofficial reports and should be read with a bit of scepticism. While its launch date remains under wraps, we can expect more details to surface at the Samsung Galaxy event on September 4.

