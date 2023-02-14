Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has long been anticipated from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. The company recently unveiled its Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which include a base, a plus, and an ultra model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G could be the next A series model to be released. The smartphone has been previously spotted on various certification sites, hinting at some of the specifications and pricing. Now, a new leak has suggested some additional features of the purported device, which include details about the chipset.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar hinted at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in a tweet. The A series smartphone by Samsung is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leak suggests that the handset will come in two RAM and storage configurations. While it can get 6GB and 8GB of RAM, the smartphone can pack up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 on top. Moreover, the leak adds that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone is also said to have a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens on the back, packed in a triple camera unit.

On the other hand, the 13-megapixel front camera will likely be housed in a centrally aligned teardrop cutout at the top of the display, as suggested by the tweet. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will offer WiFi 6 connectivity and will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone will also come with an IP67 rating, the tweet adds.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy A34 5G will be available in 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. According to the report, the 128GB storage model could cost between EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 36,200) and EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while the 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 470 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

An earlier report tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could be available in four colour variants — Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite.

Spotted previously on several certification websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G to launch soon globally as well as in India.

