Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could be available in four colour variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 February 2023 18:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, Other Specifications Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is said to be available in two storage options
  • The smartphone is expected to run Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 was previously spotted on several certification sites

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has long been anticipated from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. The company recently unveiled its Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which include a base, a plus, and an ultra model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A34 5G could be the next A series model to be released. The smartphone has been previously spotted on various certification sites, hinting at some of the specifications and pricing. Now, a new leak has suggested some additional features of the purported device, which include details about the chipset.

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar hinted at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in a tweet. The A series smartphone by Samsung is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The leak suggests that the handset will come in two RAM and storage configurations. While it can get 6GB and 8GB of RAM, the smartphone can pack up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to run Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 on top. Moreover, the leak adds that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone is also said to have a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens on the back, packed in a triple camera unit.

On the other hand, the 13-megapixel front camera will likely be housed in a centrally aligned teardrop cutout at the top of the display, as suggested by the tweet. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will offer WiFi 6 connectivity and will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone will also come with an IP67 rating, the tweet adds.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy A34 5G will be available in 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. According to the report, the 128GB storage model could cost between EUR 410 (roughly Rs. 36,200) and EUR 430 (roughly Rs. 38,000), while the 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 470 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and EUR 490 (roughly Rs. 43,300).

An earlier report tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could be available in four colour variants — Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite.

Spotted previously on several certification websites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G to launch soon globally as well as in India.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

