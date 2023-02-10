Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Announced, Comes With Special Packaging and Collectibles

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is available to pre-order till February 13.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is available to pre-order till February 13.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2023 13:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Announced, Comes With Special Packaging and Collectibles

Photo Credit: SK Telecom/ Samsung

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is inspired by the BMW M3 E30

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition comes with an analogue clock
  • It includes a key ring with interchangeable BMW emblems
  • The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition gets a special boot animation

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been launched globally. These Samsung flagship smartphones are set to go on sale in India on February 17. The South Korean tech giant has now unveiled a limited edition variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in collaboration with BMW and SK Telecom. This variant is called the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition and it will only be available in South Korea. This model is inspired by the BMW M3 E30, the first generation of the BMW M3.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition price, availability

Samsung has announced that only 1,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be produced. It will be only available to consumers in South Korea. They can pre-order this limited edition handset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage from the SK Telecom site for KRW 1,727,000 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000).

Pre-orders will be open till February 13. In comparison, the same configuration model of the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,34,999.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition draws inspiration from the BMW M3 E30. Its exclusive packaging comes with all kinds of BMW paraphernalia. There is a key ring with interchangeable BMW emblems from six different eras, and a BMW roundel that was introduced to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.

Other goodies include a ‘We Are M' metal logo, a small air compressor, a cup holder/wireless charger, an analogue clock, a photo book, and a poster. Some of the lucky customers will also receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon in South Korea.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will also sport a BMW-inspired boot animation and will come in a BMW-themed case. The handset itself will boast similar specifications to the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra model that was launched with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition price, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition specifications, Samsung, BMW
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition Announced, Comes With Special Packaging and Collectibles
