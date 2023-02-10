Photo Credit: SK Telecom/ Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been launched globally. These Samsung flagship smartphones are set to go on sale in India on February 17. The South Korean tech giant has now unveiled a limited edition variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in collaboration with BMW and SK Telecom. This variant is called the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition and it will only be available in South Korea. This model is inspired by the BMW M3 E30, the first generation of the BMW M3.
Samsung has announced that only 1,000 units of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will be produced. It will be only available to consumers in South Korea. They can pre-order this limited edition handset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage from the SK Telecom site for KRW 1,727,000 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000).
Pre-orders will be open till February 13. In comparison, the same configuration model of the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,34,999.
As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition draws inspiration from the BMW M3 E30. Its exclusive packaging comes with all kinds of BMW paraphernalia. There is a key ring with interchangeable BMW emblems from six different eras, and a BMW roundel that was introduced to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary.
Other goodies include a ‘We Are M' metal logo, a small air compressor, a cup holder/wireless charger, an analogue clock, a photo book, and a poster. Some of the lucky customers will also receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon in South Korea.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will also sport a BMW-inspired boot animation and will come in a BMW-themed case. The handset itself will boast similar specifications to the standard Galaxy S23 Ultra model that was launched with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup.
