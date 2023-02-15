Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Live Images Leaked, May Come with 67W Fast Charger

Xiaomi 13 has already been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,999.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 February 2023 16:04 IST
Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Live Images Leaked, May Come with 67W Fast Charger

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Xiaomi 13 also supports 50W wireless charging

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will debut in India on February 26. There is no word about the arrival of the standard Xiaomi 13. However, it is also expected to soon launch in the global markets. Now, live images of Xiaomi 13's global variant have been leaked online. The images also showcase the content of the retail box, which appears to include a 67W fast charger. The Xiaomi 13 series had already been launched in China in December last year.

The live leaked images of Xiaomi 13's global variant are included in a recent 91Mobiles report. The leaked images showcase its retail box packaging. This Xiaomi smartphone appears to include a 67W fast charger and a charging cable. A transparent smartphone case is seen as well.

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26. We can expect the vanilla Xiaomi 13 to soon follow. This leak further solidifies these speculations. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 series launched in China in December last year.

When first launched, the standard Xiaomi 13 was priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base variant. A recent report suggests that Xiaomi 13 global variant will be available in four configurations — 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM +256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +512GB storage.

The global model is also expected to borrow its specifications from the China version, which features a 6.36-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boots Android 13 out of the box. There is a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. The handset carries a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 specifications, Xiaomi 13 global launch, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Cardano Blockchain’s Valentine Upgrade Goes Live, Finetunes Cross-Chain Functionality
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Live Images Leaked, May Come with 67W Fast Charger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia X30 5G's India Sale Date Revealed: All Details
  2. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  3. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  4. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  6. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  7. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Debuts in India: Check Price, Sale Date
  8. NPCI’s UPI LITE Feature Is Now Live on Paytm Payments Banks
  9. CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT, Mobiles During Class 10, 12 Board Exams
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped to Be Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Cardano Blockchain’s Valentine Upgrade Goes Live, Finetunes Cross-Chain Functionality
  2. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Live Images Leaked, May Come with 67W Fast Charger
  3. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  4. Tecno Pop 7 Pro India Launch Set for February 16: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. TVS in Talks With ADIA, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle for Up to $350 Million Investment in Its EV Arm: Report
  6. Paytm Payments Bank Launches NPCI’s UPI LITE Feature for Faster Real-Time Transactions
  7. UK Police Crack Down on Crypto ATMs, Regulators Deny Granting Approvals
  8. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Releasing on May 4 on Netflix, Teaser Trailer Out Now
  9. Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display to Launch in India Soon, Intel Core SoC Teased
  10. Twitter Should Be Stable by End of 2023, Will Be Good Time to Find New CEO Then: Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.