Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Live Images Leaked, May Come with 67W Fast Charger

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will debut in India on February 26. There is no word about the arrival of the standard Xiaomi 13. However, it is also expected to soon launch in the global markets. Now, live images of Xiaomi 13's global variant have been leaked online. The images also showcase the content of the retail box, which appears to include a 67W fast charger. The Xiaomi 13 series had already been launched in China in December last year.

The live leaked images of Xiaomi 13's global variant are included in a recent 91Mobiles report. The leaked images showcase its retail box packaging. This Xiaomi smartphone appears to include a 67W fast charger and a charging cable. A transparent smartphone case is seen as well.

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26. We can expect the vanilla Xiaomi 13 to soon follow. This leak further solidifies these speculations. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 series launched in China in December last year.

When first launched, the standard Xiaomi 13 was priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base variant. A recent report suggests that Xiaomi 13 global variant will be available in four configurations — 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM +256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +512GB storage.

The global model is also expected to borrow its specifications from the China version, which features a 6.36-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and boots Android 13 out of the box. There is a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter. The handset carries a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.