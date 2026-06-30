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Qualcomm Schedules Snapdragon Summit 2026 for September: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series Expected to Debut

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipsets are expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 13:53 IST
Qualcomm Schedules Snapdragon Summit 2026 for September: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series Expected to Debut

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series is likely to be used in upcoming flagship smartphones

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Highlights
  • Snapdragon Summit 2026 dates announced
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 was launched at last year's Snapdragon Summit
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is said to feature an Adreno 845 GPU
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Qualcomm has announced the dates for this year's Snapdragon Summit. The annual launch event is scheduled to take place in September. Qualcomm is yet to reveal details, but the event would mark the launch of Qualcomm's next-generation flagship mobile processors, tentatively called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. They are likely to be used in upcoming flagship Android smartphones. Qualcomm released the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor at last year's Snapdragon Summit. Many Android handsets launched this year run on this flagship chipset.

Snapdragon Summit Dates Announced

Through an X post, Qualcomm has officially revealed the dates of its 2026 Snapdragon Summit. The annual launch event will be held from September 22 to September 24 in Maui, Hawaii. The chipmaker is believed to unveil its next-generation mobile processors during the grand launch event.

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The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipsets are expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit. Recent leaks claimed that the duo is manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is tipped to carry the model number SM8975, while the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is said to bear the model number SM8950.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are tipped to be based on Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro could feature an Adreno 850 GPU and support both LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM.

Meanwhile, the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is said to feature an Adreno 845 GPU. It is said to support LPDDR5X memory. Both models are expected to bring improved CPU and GPU performance over the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The first smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets could go official shortly after the Snapdragon Summit. The Xiaomi 17 series, OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 are likely to be the early adopters of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

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Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon Summit, Snapdragon Summit 2026, Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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