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Bitcoin Price Slides to $59,500 as US Fed Signals, Strategy's Turnaround Plans Weigh on Sentiment

Strategy’s planned Bitcoin sale and upcoming US jobs data kept crypto investors cautious.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 13:03 IST
Bitcoin Price Slides to $59,500 as US Fed Signals, Strategy's Turnaround Plans Weigh on Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin buyers await a move above $61,000 to strengthen market momentum

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Highlights
  • US-Iran ceasefire eases geopolitical concerns
  • Institutional demand remains weak despite ETF inflows
  • Investors await Fed signals and upcoming US jobs data
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Bitcoin traded near $59,500 (roughly Rs. 56.32 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained cautious despite easing geopolitical tensions and signs of stabilisation above key support levels. The world's largest cryptocurrency saw a decline of 0.78 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 56.19 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.50 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Strategy's plans to sell up to $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 11,824 crore) worth of Bitcoin through 2027, along with focus on upcoming US jobs data and remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, have limited the market's recovery despite easing tensions between the US and Iran, according to analysts.

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While Bitcoin remained range-bound on Tuesday, altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $553.03 (roughly Rs. 52,310), while Solana (SOL) traded near $74.06 (roughly Rs. 7,004). XRP hovered around $1.04 (roughly Rs. 98), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.072 (roughly Rs. 6.8), suggesting investors continue to await stronger market catalysts before increasing exposure.

Fed Commentary and Institutional Demand Remain in Focus

Sharing his assessment of current price action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Bitcoin is trading just below the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 56.32 lakh) mark as buyers remain cautious despite easing geopolitical tensions and lower oil prices following the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire [...] Investors are now looking to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks at the ECB Forum and the upcoming US jobs data for direction on liquidity and interest rate expectations.”

Providing a broader view of current market conditions, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a small net inflow after several days of heavy outflows. However, institutional demand remains weak. It has not yet provided a strong catalyst for a sustained market recovery [...] investors should avoid reacting to short-term volatility. A disciplined and staggered accumulation strategy may be more sensible. The focus should remain on fundamentally strong assets.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase as investors weigh easing geopolitical tensions against persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and subdued institutional demand. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $59,000-$60,000 (roughly Rs. 55.81 lakh-Rs. 56.75 lakh) support range and reclaim the $60,600-$61,000 (roughly Rs. 57.32 lakh-Rs. 57.70 lakh) resistance zone will remain key in determining the market's near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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