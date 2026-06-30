Acer has launched the TravelLite TL24-54M business laptop in India, making it one of the first commercial notebooks in the country to feature Intel's new Core Series 3 processors built on the Intel 18A process node. The laptop is aimed at enterprises, small and medium businesses, educational institutions, and government organisations. It is designed to offer AI-ready performance, enterprise-grade security, and a lightweight form factor for professional use. The company has not yet announced the price of the TravelLite TL24-54M in India.

According to the company, the Acer TravelLite TL24-54M will be available through Acer's commercial partner network across India. Availability details beyond this have not been announced.

Acer TravelLite TL24-54M Features, Specifications

Acer's TravelLite TL24-54M sports a 14-inch full-HD Plus display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and narrow bezels. The laptop also features a 180-degree hinge that allows the display to lie flat for collaborative work.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors based on Intel's latest Intel 18A process technology. Acer says the platform is designed to deliver improved responsiveness, better power efficiency, AI-ready computing experiences, and support for modern business workloads. It supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and can be configured with PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Acer has equipped the TravelLite TL24-54M with a webcam that includes an integrated privacy shutter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Acer has not detailed the remaining ports. The laptop supports Acer FlexiCharger technology, which is designed to optimise battery health and extend battery lifespan.

The Acer TravelLite TL24-54M, weighing 1.22kg, features an aluminium chassis and carries MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. It also includes TPM 2.0 support, BIOS-level security, an integrated camera privacy shutter, optional fingerprint authentication, and a Kensington lock slot for enterprise security.