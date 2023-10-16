Technology News

Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,400mAh Battery

Realme GT 5 Pro is tipped to come with a BOE AMOLED curved display with 2K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5 Pro may not be too far off into the future
  • The Realme GT 5 Pro might come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5
  • It might get a 5,400mAh battery
Realme GT 5 Pro is reportedly in the works. There's no official word on when we'll see the Realme GT 5 Pro, but ahead of an official announcement from the Chinese smartphone brand, its specifications have surfaced on the Web. It is said to come with a curved AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is tipped to power the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will ship with Android 14 and feature a BOE AMOLED curved display with 2K resolution. It is said to run on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As for optics, the Realme GT 5 Pro's camera unit is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 rear camera with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV64B telephoto periscope camera with support for OIS and 3x optical zoom. Realme is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Realme GT 5 Pro might come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5. The latter debuted in August in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Realme GT 5 features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The Realme GT 5 is available in two battery and charging configurations — a 5,240mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 5, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
