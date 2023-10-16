Realme GT 5 Pro is reportedly in the works. There's no official word on when we'll see the Realme GT 5 Pro, but ahead of an official announcement from the Chinese smartphone brand, its specifications have surfaced on the Web. It is said to come with a curved AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is tipped to power the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro on Weibo. As per the post, the handset will ship with Android 14 and feature a BOE AMOLED curved display with 2K resolution. It is said to run on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As for optics, the Realme GT 5 Pro's camera unit is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 rear camera with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV64B telephoto periscope camera with support for OIS and 3x optical zoom. Realme is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Realme GT 5 Pro might come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5. The latter debuted in August in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Realme GT 5 features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. It includes a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The Realme GT 5 is available in two battery and charging configurations — a 5,240mAh battery with 150W fast charging support and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast charging.

